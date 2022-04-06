Neighborhood group collecting non-perishables, necessities for those in need

MANCHESTER, NH – If you’re feeling charitable and want to make a difference locally, consider dropping by Holt Avenue this Sunday, April 10 with a few items for the neighborhood’s community group charitable food and necessity collection.

Anyone can participate in this collection drive, which is part of the Holt Avenue Community’s way of giving back, says Dan Mowery, who also helps organize the neighborhood’s summer block parties and holiday celebrations.

Beneficiaries of this food and necessities collection will be:

Blessed Sacrament Church

St. Pius Church

1269 Cafe

Non-perishable food and personal-care items can be dropped off at 112 Holt Avenue on Sunday between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

“We have plenty of toothbrushes,” Mowery said, acknowledging a generous contribution from Bob Mariano of Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram in Concord. “We have like 400 toothbrushes. What we could really use are food items, like pasta and canned goods,” he said.

He’s encouraging people to come sooner than later Sunday as he expects a good turnout and would like to spend the last hour of the collection packing up the goods for delivery on Monday.