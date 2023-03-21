Helping hands: Holt Ave Neighbors food drive set for April 1

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Winter is officially over but for some of our neighbors, food insecurity can happen at any time – not just around the holidays and colder weather.

To help keep local families fed Holt Ave Neighbors are hosting a food drive for all non-perishable items. Suggested donations can include canned meats, peanut butter, beans, soups, noodles, and canned fruits and vegetables (no glass items please).

Donations can be dropped off April 1 at 112 Holt Ave., between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

Questions can be directed to holtaveblockparty@gmail.com