Need exceeds even the largest-ever ‘Tower of Toys’ to date, as organizers look for more donations, toys

MANCHESTER, NH – Businesses behind the “Tower of Toys,” an annual event where those in need can select Christmas presents for children in their family without having to fill out an application of financial need, anticipated more people would be seeking help this year than in years past.

What they didn’t envision, however, is the real possibility that they will run out of gifts by Saturday, on the second day of a selection process that was to take five days.

Selection was to begin on Thursday but, because of the snowstorm, was postponed until Friday.

As expected, people lined up along Elm Street for Friday’s 9 a.m. opening at the Beacon Building, 814 Elm St. Three hours later, 119 families had selected toys for 325 children. Last year, a total of 350 children were provided toys in a selection process that spanned several days.

“Due to the volume, we are anticipating that we may be out of toys tomorrow!” said Ami D’Amelio, CEO/President of Just Flow Events & Marketing, one of the sponsors.

Kate, not her real name, was one of the first parents to make gift selections. She is the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 10. She was excited to learn about “Tower of Toys” and that it did not require her to apply for help.

“We don’t ask any questions,” said Laurie Lawrence, co-owner of the Beacon Building and one of the sponsors. “I think the best thing about it is the ability for parents to come in and shop for their kids.”

This year has been a really hard one for Kate’s family. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll: Her husband was laid off and she hasn’t seen her parents – who live on the West Side – in nearly a year because her father has serious medical problems requiring them to maintain quarantined. And, heartbreakingly, her two sons now don’t believe Santa will be delivering toys this year because of the coronavirus.

“They don’t believe in Santa,” she said sadly. She works at a local donut shop to help with the familiy’s expenses, an income that clearly is not going to cover the cost of Christmas gifts.

So, for a short time Friday morning, Kate’s spirits were lifted as, accompanied by Lawrence, she selected toys that were sure to delight her children on Christmas morn – and maybe even reignite their belief in Santa Claus.

One of the toys she selected was a ukulele from the music section. Her youngest son is autistic, she explained, and he loves music.

“He sings to me and dances with me,” she said.

Mary was another person appreciative of the event. She has four grandchildren, ages 1, 3 and 10-year-old twin boys. She selected a Star Wars lightsaber, a classic Lego set and, being a grandmother, Lil Helper, a toy to teach children how to tidy up the house.

People also received stocking stuffers, wrapping paper, bows and tape.

Items were going fast, however. Sponsors never envisioned the event growing so big, said Amanda Wihby, COO and co-owner of the Red Arrow Diner, one of the event’s sponsors.

D’Amelio said they knew there would be many more people seeking help this year since they had received 350 messages from people inquiring about the event. With the average of three children per family, they had anticipated presents were needed for about 1,000 children, with a limit of two per child.

They had about 2,500 presents, from Barbie dolls to Frozen paraphernalia, to snowboards, action figures and cosmetics for the older teenage girls, along with various crafting kits. There were another $1,400 in gift cards (reserved mainly for that hard-to-buy-for teen) and an additional $15,000 in monetary donations that were used to purchase additional gifts.

“All of this is more than any of the previous eight years,” said Tara Bishop, communications strategist for Just Flow Events & Marketing. “This extremely challenging year has brought out so many generous donations from new and long-time supporters, and of course, the need for families and children locally is even higher than anticipated.”

And still the need continues. Donations are still being accepted. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the Beacon Building and monetary donations can be made through the Tower of Toys Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/491825431184905/ until Monday at noon.

As of Friday, gift selection scheduled for Sunday and Monday were canceled.