Need a weekend getaway? NH Division of Travel and Tourism offers virtual experiences for travelers

CONCORD, NH – While visitors may not be able to physically experience New Hampshire right now, they can virtually dive into some of what the Granite State has to offer. As New Hampshire deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development (DTTD) has refreshed www.visitnh.gov to feature virtual experiences, such as online theater and ballet performances, scenic nature video tours and live stream opportunities, audio and video museum tours, and online learning resources for kids. VisitNH.gov also prominently features food takeout and delivery options to support the state’s restaurant industry.

“We are always working to reinforce New Hampshire’s status as the premier destination in the northeast but we are adapting to the current temporary travel situation until we are able to welcome people back to our state,” said NH Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois. “These virtual experiences offer visitors and residents alike the opportunity to experience the state from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

Attractions and destinations throughout New Hampshire are finding new ways to reach their audiences. Experience the Currier Museum of Art through an audio/video tour, explore the M/S Mount Washington through a virtual exhibition, take in the live view from the summit at Gunstock Mountain Resort overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee, take a virtual yoga class at Evolve Mindful Movement or check out the online learning opportunities through the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire.

DTTD is also showcasing trip-planning resources to help visitors design future visits to the state. DTTD’s blog, Live Free With Kris, displays a wide variety of content, including videos, from destinations and attractions located all over the Granite State to inspire future New Hampshire trip ideas. DTTD continues to add new virtual content on a daily basis so check back regularly for updates.