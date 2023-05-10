Need a plan for Mother’s Day 2023? Here are 9 options

Spring is finally here and Mother’s Day is around the corner. From a comedy show to divination, to the traditional brunch, Manchester and its surrounding areas have you covered. Celebrate your mom (or any mom) with these local events.
The Foundry
If Mom isn’t up for the Mother’s Day hoopla, The Foundry regularly serves brunch on Sundays. Located in the millyard, selections include traditional brunch fare, fresh shucked oysters, homemade pastries & donuts, scrambled eggs, waffles, bacon, sausage, shrimp Cocktail, hand-carved roast, an omelette station, and more.
WHERE: 50 Commercial St, Manchester, NH 03101
WHEN: Every Sunday
TIME: 9 AM-1 PM
COST: Adults $35, ages 5-12 $15, children 4 and under free
MORE INFO: The Foundry
Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar
Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch at Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar. Meal times are staggered.
WHERE: 125 Bridge Street Pelham, NH 03076
WHEN: Sunday, May 14
TIME: Vary
COST: $Adults $75.67 plus tax, kids $25.65 plus tax
MORE INFO: Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar
Atkinson Resort & Country Club
Celebrate Mother’s Day with Atkinson Resort & Country Club’s delectable brunch, featuring a carving station, breakfast, salads, entrees, and desserts.
WHERE: 85 Country Club Dr, Atkinson, NH 03811
WHEN: Sunday, May 14
TIME: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
COST: $Adults $80.00, children 3-10 $30.00, children under 3 free
MORE INFO: Atkinson Resort & Country Club Mothers Day Brunch
The Common Man
The Common Man is celebrating Mother’s Day at all 15 of their fine dining establishments throughout New Hampshire.
WHERE: Common Man locations throughout NH
WHEN: May 14
TIME: See website
COST: Vary
MORE INFO: The Common Man
Backyard Brewery
As a mother, how many times have you laughed to keep from crying? This Mother’s Day, not only can you laugh on purpose, you can enjoy a deluxe brunch buffet, mimosa punch, local beer and stand-up-comedian Moms at the Backyard Brewery, Keg Stand Comedy’s Special Mother’s Day event.
WHERE: 1211 S Mammoth Rd, Manchester, NH 03109
WHEN: Sun May 14, 2023
TIME: 11:00 am to 02:00 pm
COST: $75
MORE INFO: Backyard Brewery Mothers Day Event
AR WORKSHOP
Spring is here, spend your Mother’s Day with the AR Workshops Boxes & Blooms event. Complete with fresh flowers, craft your own 16” personalized centerpiece box. Registration includes all materials.
WHERE: 875 ELM ST. MANCHESTER, NH 03101
WHEN: May 12
TIME: 6:30 PM
COST: $79
MORE INFO: AR Workshops Boxes & Blooms
The Palace Theatre
Enjoy an evening at the theater for Mother’s Day. May 14 is the Palace Theatre’s last performance of the acclaimed play, RENT.
WHERE: The Palace Theatre
WHEN: Now through May 14
TIME: Varies-see website
COST: Orchestra ($30.00 – $51.00), Balcony ($30.00 – $44.00), Boxes ($30.00 – $51.00)
MORE INFO: Rent
The United Way
The United Way of Nashua NH is accepting donations for “mothers experiencing homelessness, living in transitional housing or who might not otherwise be acknowledged.” Donations will support bouquets of roses, as well as additional gifts of appreciation.
WHERE: Virtual
WHEN: May 11-12
COST: Donation
MORE INFO: United Way
Awakening Moments Center
Join spiritual consultant Angie D’Anjou for a Tea Leaf Reading Social at Awakening Moments Center. Tea and refreshments will be served. Seating is Limited.
WHERE: 126 NH-27, Raymond, NH 03077
WHEN: Sat May 13
TIME: 1:00 PM
COST: $33
MORE INFO: Awakening Moments Center Tea Leaf Reading Social