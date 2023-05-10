Need a plan for Mother’s Day 2023? Here are 9 options

Spring is finally here and Mother’s Day is around the corner. From a comedy show to divination, to the traditional brunch, Manchester and its surrounding areas have you covered. Celebrate your mom (or any mom) with these local events.

The Foundry

If Mom isn’t up for the Mother’s Day hoopla, The Foundry regularly serves brunch on Sundays. Located in the millyard, selections include traditional brunch fare, fresh shucked oysters, homemade pastries & donuts, scrambled eggs, waffles, bacon, sausage, shrimp Cocktail, hand-carved roast, an omelette station, and more.

WHERE: 50 Commercial St, Manchester, NH 03101

WHEN: Every Sunday

TIME: 9 AM-1 PM

COST: Adults $35, ages 5-12 $15, children 4 and under free

MORE INFO: The Foundry

Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar

Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch at Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar. Meal times are staggered.

WHERE: 125 Bridge Street Pelham, NH 03076

WHEN: Sunday, May 14

TIME: Vary

COST: $Adults $75.67 plus tax, kids $25.65 plus tax

MORE INFO: Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar

Atkinson Resort & Country Club

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Atkinson Resort & Country Club’s delectable brunch, featuring a carving station, breakfast, salads, entrees, and desserts.

WHERE: 85 Country Club Dr, Atkinson, NH 03811

WHEN: Sunday, May 14

TIME: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

COST: $Adults $80.00, children 3-10 $30.00, children under 3 free

MORE INFO: Atkinson Resort & Country Club Mothers Day Brunch

The Common Man

The Common Man is celebrating Mother’s Day at all 15 of their fine dining establishments throughout New Hampshire.

WHERE: Common Man locations throughout NH

WHEN: May 14

TIME: See website

COST: Vary

MORE INFO: The Common Man

Backyard Brewery

As a mother, how many times have you laughed to keep from crying? This Mother’s Day, not only can you laugh on purpose, you can enjoy a deluxe brunch buffet, mimosa punch, local beer and stand-up-comedian Moms at the Backyard Brewery, Keg Stand Comedy’s Special Mother’s Day event.

WHERE: 1211 S Mammoth Rd, Manchester, NH 03109

WHEN: Sun May 14, 2023

TIME: 11:00 am to 02:00 pm

COST: $75

MORE INFO: Backyard Brewery Mothers Day Event

AR WORKSHOP

Spring is here, spend your Mother’s Day with the AR Workshops Boxes & Blooms event. Complete with fresh flowers, craft your own 16” personalized centerpiece box. Registration includes all materials.

WHERE: 875 ELM ST. MANCHESTER, NH 03101

WHEN: May 12

TIME: 6:30 PM

COST: $79

MORE INFO: AR Workshops Boxes & Blooms

The Palace Theatre

Enjoy an evening at the theater for Mother’s Day. May 14 is the Palace Theatre’s last performance of the acclaimed play, RENT.

WHERE: The Palace Theatre

WHEN: Now through May 14

TIME: Varies-see website

COST: Orchestra ($30.00 – $51.00), Balcony ($30.00 – $44.00), Boxes ($30.00 – $51.00)

MORE INFO: Rent

The United Way

The United Way of Nashua NH is accepting donations for “mothers experiencing homelessness, living in transitional housing or who might not otherwise be acknowledged.” Donations will support bouquets of roses, as well as additional gifts of appreciation.

WHERE: Virtual

WHEN: May 11-12

COST: Donation

MORE INFO: United Way

Awakening Moments Center

Join spiritual consultant Angie D’Anjou for a Tea Leaf Reading Social at Awakening Moments Center. Tea and refreshments will be served. Seating is Limited.

WHERE: 126 NH-27, Raymond, NH 03077

WHEN: Sat May 13

TIME: 1:00 PM

COST: $33

MORE INFO: Awakening Moments Center Tea Leaf Reading Social