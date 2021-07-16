Nearly $300 million in Manchester infrastructure projects to be discussed by GACIT on Friday morning

CONCORD, N.H. – The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT) is set to meet on Friday morning to discuss over $293 million in infrastructure projects in Manchester and millions more in other parts of the state.

The GACIT is made up of the five Executive Councilors and the Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT), will hold a public meeting 9 am, to discuss the development of the Draft 2023-2032 Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan. The meeting will be held at the NH Department of Transportation, Room 114, 7 Hazen Drive, in Concord, NH.

The public may observe and listen to the proceedings contemporaneously by clicking here.

Passcode: 715863, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and using the meeting ID#925 1605 0460 and Passcode: 715863.

If a member of the public is unable to access the website or phone number, please call NHDOT at (603) 271-3344 to inform the Department that there are problems with access.

Any individuals needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment due to sensory impairment or other disability, should contact Sharon Allaire, NHDOT, P.O. Box 483, Concord, N.H. 03302-0483 – TDD access: Relay N.H. 1-800-735-2964.

The Manchester projects can be found below. A full list of the projects can be found here.