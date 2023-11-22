Nearly 300 community members celebrate at Harbor Care Thanksgiving dinner

NASHUA, NH – “This is something to be thankful for. It makes me all warm inside,” said one of nearly 300 guests Tuesday at Harbor Care’s annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

“Servers” at the buffet, generously provided by The Common Man Family, included Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan; U.S. Representatives Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas; Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess; HUD Regional Administrator Juana Matias; and many state and city legislators. The traditional feast included roasted turkey, mashed and sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, apple and pumpkin pies, and more.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Harbor Care welcomed our community’s most vulnerable members to share dinner and celebrate the start of the holiday season at the Harbor Care Health and Wellness Center on High Street.

“A sincere thank you to our staff, sponsors, legislators, and volunteers who supported this effort,” said Henry Och, President & CEO of Harbor Care. “Our Thanksgiving dinner allows us to gather with our community for a day of gratitude and fellowship and for a communal embrace in celebration of hope and peace for this holiday season.”

In addition to The Common Man, major event sponsors included CGI Business Solutions, Eaton & Berube Insurance, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and McDonough Enterprises, and annual sponsors Clark Insurance and Enterprise Bank and Also, Bank of New Hampshire, Lowell Five, St. Joseph Hospital, Southern NH Medical Center, and Triangle Credit Union, as well as many other local businesses and organizations.

About Harbor Care | www.harborcarenh.org: Harbor Care is an innovative non-profit organization, providing housing, health care, and human services, helping more than 5,000 individuals and families of New Hampshire each year find solutions to many of life’s most challenging issues, including homelessness, mental health and substance use. For further information, visit www.harborcarenh.org.