Nearly $10 Million in Additional Funding Awarded to The Doorways

Concord, NH – This week, members of the Executive Council voted to approve $9,789,398 in additional funding for The Doorways program. Launched in 2019, The Doorway transforms New Hampshire’s treatment and recovery approach to helping individuals with an opioid use disorder or other substance use disorder.

With the funds allocated by the Council , the state will invest a total of $57,826,595 to ensure access to substance use support services across the State, decrease the rate of fatal overdose, and increase access to substance use related health care.

Approximately 24,000 individuals will be served by The Doorways between September 30, 2023 and September 29, 2024.

“The Doorways initiative has played a vital role in providing individuals across New Hampshire with critical treatment and recovery services – regardless of whether they live in rural New Hampshire or a more urban area,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Today’s renewed investment in the program will ensure New Hampshire continues the important work being done to curb the harm caused by the nationwide drug epidemic.”

“The Greater Keene area, like much of New Hampshire, has continued to build adequate, low barrier, access to services for behavioral health” said Laurie Butz-Meyerrose, Director at the Keene Doorway. “The Keene Doorway has improved access to medications for substance use disorders, the gold standard for the treatment of opioid use disorder, as well as, offering a wide range of group and individual therapy. We have also been able to form good working relationships with both residential and outpatient treatment programs which has enabled us to efficiently move people into treatment. With our community partners, the Doorway services have assisted in reducing the gap from symptoms to treatment and we continue to be grateful for the ongoing support to the Doorways program.”

“The Doorways have created a pathway out of addiction and into recovery for thousands of New Hampshire residents,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Weaver. “The Doorways provide a sense of hope and a brighter future. The continued funding ensures people will still be able to access the supports and services they need in their communities.”