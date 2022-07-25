Near miss on Londonderry Turnpike, as falling tree, utility pole spare driver: ‘You tell me God wasn’t with me’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

AUBURN, NH – If a tree falls in Auburn in the midst of a sudden storm, pulling down a live utility wire and trapping you in your car, but it barely does damage to you or your car, is it luck or a miracle?

Well, it happened to Dave Balchunis of Londonderry on Monday, and he’s leaning toward miracle.

“The first thing I see is was the telephone poles, I can still see’em in slow motion. And then something hit the windshield, which petrified me, and I jammed on the brakes and this is the result,” he said, pointing toward his car still stopped in the middle of Bypass 28. “You tell me God wasn’t with me,” Balchunis said.

That was his take on how he and his car escaped serious injury when a flash storm blew through the area on Monday at about 2 p.m., bringing down a large tree and utility pole, and blocking the roadway for more than 90 minutes – with him trapped inside the car.

After Eversource took care of the live wires, Balchunis was able to get out of his car, which had only minor damage to the front passenger side.

You can hear more about the experience from Balchunis in the video above.

Video footage provided by Jeffrey Hastings.