NBA player returns to Queen City to host free youth camp

MANCHESTER, NH – After playing three years of high school basketball in Manchester, current Los Angeles Lakers player Wenyen Gabriel returns to the Queen City to host a free basketball camp for area youth this Friday.
The camp, for boys and girls ages 9-17, takes place at Southern New Hampshire University at 2500 North River Road in Manchester on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Manchester Central High School head boys basketball coach Sudi Lett, who has hosted a community basketball event each of the last four summers, including Midnight Madness, said that bringing Gabriel back to Manchester for a camp seemed only natural.
“This is kind of following the energy from the last several events, which is why we want to make it free and give everyone an opportunity to see Wenyen, talk to him and participate in the camp,” said Lett, who added that he hopes the experience serves as an inspiration for the young hoopsters.
“You run it so the kid from Manchester, New Hampshire with dreams of going to the NBA can see and hear it’s possible,” said Lett. “It’s super inspiring for a lot of these young kids to see and hear Wenyen’s story, and I think it will really inspire the next generation.”
Lett, who coached Gabriel and some of his family members with the Bishop Elite basketball development program, said their relationship has maintained through Gabriel’s time at Manchester Memorial and Trinity High School and then prep school where he became a 5-star prospect at Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts. The two have stayed in close contact during Gabriel’s three years as a standout at the University of Kentucky and through the last four years in the NBA, where he began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
“Over time he’s allowed me to be somebody to be honest with him and listen and offer perspective to him,” said Lett. “He’s already a really grounded person and a really good dude, so I’ve just provided support along with his strong group of friends and family.”
Gabriel, who has earned regular playing time as a part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation, will serve in multiple capacities at Friday’s camp including meeting and greeting the young participants as well as participating in and running skill drills.
“He’ll be doing a little bit of everything out there,” said Lett. “It’s a little bit of a homecoming for him so I suspect he’ll be doing a lot of interacting and talking to the community.”
The camp is capped at 250 participants and the first 200 registrants will receive a free t-shirt and rally towel. Tom Boucher, CEO of Great NH restaurants, has also stepped up to donate food product for the event so participants will be able to enjoy burgers, hot dogs and other delicious food during their day at camp with a local basketball star.
“It’s an opportunity to have the kids and their families be part of some great basketball instruction, hear some advice from several speakers and just be part of a great all-around event,” said Lett “I’d just encourage anyone who wants to participate to bring their own ball and a good attitude. That’s pretty much it.”
For additional information, call Lett, who is also helping to host the We Are One Festival the next day, at 603-657-4969 or email him at Sudi.Lett@gmail.com.
About this Author
Ryan O'Connor
As a longtime journalist in Southern New Hampshire, Ryan O'Connor has written for several local online and print publications covering everything from school board meetings and local high school sporting events to major crime stories and New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary (yes, the last two are mutually exclusive). In addition to spending time with his beautiful wife and four amazing children, Ryan enjoys attending and serving at church, golfing as much as possible, home brewing, playing softball and snowboarding when time allows.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.