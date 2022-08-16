NBA player returns to Queen City to host free youth camp

MANCHESTER, NH – After playing three years of high school basketball in Manchester, current Los Angeles Lakers player Wenyen Gabriel returns to the Queen City to host a free basketball camp for area youth this Friday.

The camp, for boys and girls ages 9-17, takes place at Southern New Hampshire University at 2500 North River Road in Manchester on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manchester Central High School head boys basketball coach Sudi Lett, who has hosted a community basketball event each of the last four summers, including Midnight Madness, said that bringing Gabriel back to Manchester for a camp seemed only natural.

“This is kind of following the energy from the last several events, which is why we want to make it free and give everyone an opportunity to see Wenyen, talk to him and participate in the camp,” said Lett, who added that he hopes the experience serves as an inspiration for the young hoopsters.

“You run it so the kid from Manchester, New Hampshire with dreams of going to the NBA can see and hear it’s possible,” said Lett. “It’s super inspiring for a lot of these young kids to see and hear Wenyen’s story, and I think it will really inspire the next generation.”

Lett, who coached Gabriel and some of his family members with the Bishop Elite basketball development program, said their relationship has maintained through Gabriel’s time at Manchester Memorial and Trinity High School and then prep school where he became a 5-star prospect at Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts. The two have stayed in close contact during Gabriel’s three years as a standout at the University of Kentucky and through the last four years in the NBA, where he began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

“Over time he’s allowed me to be somebody to be honest with him and listen and offer perspective to him,” said Lett. “He’s already a really grounded person and a really good dude, so I’ve just provided support along with his strong group of friends and family.”

Gabriel, who has earned regular playing time as a part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation, will serve in multiple capacities at Friday’s camp including meeting and greeting the young participants as well as participating in and running skill drills.

“He’ll be doing a little bit of everything out there,” said Lett. “It’s a little bit of a homecoming for him so I suspect he’ll be doing a lot of interacting and talking to the community.”

The camp is capped at 250 participants and the first 200 registrants will receive a free t-shirt and rally towel. Tom Boucher, CEO of Great NH restaurants, has also stepped up to donate food product for the event so participants will be able to enjoy burgers, hot dogs and other delicious food during their day at camp with a local basketball star.

“It’s an opportunity to have the kids and their families be part of some great basketball instruction, hear some advice from several speakers and just be part of a great all-around event,” said Lett “I’d just encourage anyone who wants to participate to bring their own ball and a good attitude. That’s pretty much it.”

