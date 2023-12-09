National Weather Service: Heavy rain Sunday into Monday, flood watch for parts of NH

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch which remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

WHAT – Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt remains possible. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with isolated amounts up to 4 inches is possible across New Hampshire and western Maine.

WHERE – Portions of Maine, including the following areas, Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset, Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Interior Waldo, Interior York, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford, Sagadahoc, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford and Southern Somerset and New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Grafton, Strafford, Sullivan and Western And Central Hillsborough.

WHEN – From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

IMPACTS – Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS – Heavy rainfall along with warm temperatures will cause melting of the snow pack from the foothills southward. This will increase the runoff into streams and rivers. Moderate to heavy rainfall over partially frozen ground will support the potential for flash flooding as well as river flooding. Disruptions to travel are likely on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS – You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.