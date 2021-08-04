National Night Out: Police and neighbors connecting to build stronger, safer communities

Tuesday, August 3, 2021Carol RobidouxNews, Police & Fire

Manchester Police Comfort Dog Patch was a kid magnet at MPD’s National Night Out Tuesday at Arms Park. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – In 1981 Neighborhood Watch groups became a thing, a way for residents to work hand-in-hand with local police departments to keep their communities safe. Now, 40 years later, National Night Out is celebrated around the country by millions of neighbors from thousands of communities on the first Tuesday in August.

It’s one way for police departments to connect with residents – particularly kids – in a fun family-centric atmosphere, while also giving the community information about health and safety programs.

Manchester was among 32 New Hampshire cities and towns which held a community event on Aug. 3 showcasing the many services of local law enforcement and fire officials while highlighting many other community resources.

Representatives from a mix of community and city organizations, including WaypointNH, the Bookmobile, Manchester Health Department, Manchester CrimeLine, Manchester Mental Health, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts and Manchester Police Athletic League, set up information tables and had lots of freebies to give away during the three-hour event held at Arms Park.

Kids got up close and personal with the city’s two Mounted Patrol horses, Enzo and General, climbed aboard a SWAT vehicle, did target practice at the SAFE (Students and Families Experiencing) Archery display, and watched motorcycle cops from the Manchester Police Department’s traffic division ride through an obstacle course.

One of the main attractions for the kids was learning more about Patch, Manchester Police Department’s “comfort dog,” which joined the force in January of 2020. The black lab-mix was a rescue dog, which now provides comfort and affection to people in hospitals, nursing homes, schools.

Patch the comfort dog getting comfortable at National Night Out. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Officer Patrick Colburn goes through the paces of a demonstration with his K9 Duke, a beautiful Belgian malinois. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
An officer explains the equipment used by Manchester Police crisis negotiation team. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
DEA representatives were on hand at National Night Out. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
SWAT members talk to visitors about equipment used to do their job. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Chief Allen Aldenberg chats with Congressman Chris Pappas. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Several hundred people came out for National Night Out at Arms Park. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Deputy Fire Marshal Gary Ducharme demonstrates the BullsEye Laser-Driven Fire Extinguisher Training System. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Easy rider: Testing out a police motorcycle at National Night Out while mom snaps a photo. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Manchester Deputy Fire Marshal Gary Ducharme and Manchester Fire Marshal Peter Lennon were giving out some sweet fire department schwag. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Getting up close and personal with the Mounted Patrol horses, General and Enzo. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Officers Kyle Daly and Dan Wood demonstrate their driving skills on their motorcycles. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Who doesn’t love the Bookmobile? Photo/Carol Robidoux
Ready, aim, fire! Kids enjoyed shooting at targets using the SAFE (Students and Families Experiencing) Archery demonstration booth. Photo/Carol Robidoux