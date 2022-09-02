National Cinema Day: See any movie, any format, anywhere in NH for $3 (even cheaper at Chunky’s)

MANCHESTER, NH – If this catches on, September 3 will forevermore be known as National Cinema Day, a day when everyone and their brother can afford to go to the movies.

Here in New Hampshire, all movie chains are participating in the $3 deal (doesn’t include tax and any online convenience fees). If you like your movie with a meal and a bucket of beer, Chunky’s in Manchester is doing a $2 any movie, any time deal, according to a service member who fielded our call Friday.

Across the country more than 3,000 theaters will be participating in this first-ever National Cinema Day. Cheap seats include the normally more expensive formats like IMAX and 3D.

According to the Cinema Foundation, a national movie theater holiday was in the works long before 2020 shut many theaters down due to COVID.

You can get your tickets by visiting your local theater’s box office, including top chains like AMC and Regal, or by going to online ticket brokers. For a list of participating theaters, visit the National Cinema Day website.

Be aware that the $3 ticket price does not include tax, and is still subject to any third-party ticketing fees that sites may charge.