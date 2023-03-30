Nashua South student wins at statewide science expo for water filtration project

MANCHESTER, NH – Abhinav Avvaru, a junior from Nashua South High School, was awarded Best in Fair for “An Economical and High Precision Approach for Nitrate Detection and Filtration to Ensure Quality Drinking Water” at the New Hampshire Science and Engineering Association (NHSEEA) Expo, held March 16, 2023, at Concord’s NHTI.

NHSEE is NH’s largest high school science competition. Avvaru, a member of the class of 2024, won in the Environmental Science category.

Second place for the fair went to Aditya Bakshi, a senior from Nashua South High School, for “Differential Gene Expression Between Mucinous and Non-Mucinous Colorectal Adenocarcinomas.” Third place was awarded to Aden Geonhee Lee, a junior from Phillips Exeter Academy, for “Computational analysis of GLUT3 regulating microRNA variants in ADHD”

New Hampshire Science and Engineering Exposition Association (NHSEEA) advances science education in the State of New Hampshire through the New Hampshire Science and Engineering Exposition, and collaborations with businesses, communities, and the state’s colleges and universities.

NHSEE is a Regeneron ISEF-affiliated association. ISEF is the world’s largest and most distinguished international pre-college science competition. The competition featured over 1,800 young scientists selected from 423 affiliate fairs in more than 80 countries, regions and territories.