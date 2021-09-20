Nashua seeks input on ARP funding

NASHUA, N.H. – Following in Manchester’s footsteps, Nashua is seeking public feedback on how it will spend its federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act.

Nashua will receive approximately $16.1 million, one of five municipalities in New Hampshire to receive ARP funds directly from the federal government, with the others being Manchester ($43.2 million); Portsmouth ($12.8 million); Dover ($7.5 million); and Rochester ($6.4 million).

The City of Nashua’s Office of Economic Development is hosting virtual and in-person community forums where officials will present a draft framework plan for the funds and then request feedback.

The virtual sessions will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 23 from 7-8 p.m. The in-person session will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

For more information on how to join the virtual sessions or about the in-person session, contact Amy DeRoche at 603-594-3661 or e-mail derochea@nashuanh.gov

Information on what ARP funds can be used for as well as other ARP information from the U.S. Department of the Treasury can be found here.

Additional information from the City of Nashua can be found here and here.