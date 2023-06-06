Nashua Public Library announces Nashua Reads: One City, One (Hell of a ) Book

NASHUA, NH – “Hell of a Book,” a novel by Jason Mott, is this year’s selection for the Nashua Public Library’s annual community-wide reading program Nashua Reads: One City, One Book.

Mott, a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, will visit the library in October for a special “Beyond the Book” author discussion.

Winner of the National Book Awards 2021 for Fiction, “Hell of a Book” is a groundbreaking and inventive novel about a Black author who sets out on a cross-country publicity tour to promote his bestselling novel. Masterfully weaving together three narrative strands—an unnamed author, a boy named Soot, and a figure known as The Kid—Mott creates a heartbreaking work that goes to the heart of racism, police violence, and the hidden costs exacted upon Black Americans, and America as a whole.

The Nashua Reads Committee selected the book based on a variety of criteria, including literary quality, accessibility to a wide range of readers, and ability to inspire discussion among readers.

“We read a variety of books to make our selection,” notes Judy Blachek, President of the Friends of Nashua Public Library, which organizes and sponsors the yearly program. “This one caught our attention with the themes it presents in a creative way. We also like to highlight less established writers, which was the case when we made our selection,” said Blachek.

Nashua Reads programming begins this fall with lively special events, discussions, films, readings, and more as an opportunity for the entire community to engage around the themes of the chosen work.

The program culminates on Sunday, October 15, at 2 p.m. when Mott will visit the library for a “Beyond the Book” discussion moderated by James McKim and sign copies of the book. Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at Eventbrite or at the library’s main desk.

“When we talk about the library being the hub of the community, Nashua Reads is one example of how we make that happen,” said Jennifer McCormack, Director of the Nashua Public Library. “In addition to being a beautiful novel, its timely themes are going to lead to great discussions,” said McCormack.

The library has more than 75 print copies of “Hell of a Book” available in circulation for cardholders to borrow, as well as copies in large print, audiobook, and ebook formats.

About Nashua Reads

Now in its 21st year, the Nashua Reads: One City, One Book is a citywide literary event that encourages members of the Nashua community to read and discuss the same book. By uniting readers around one book, the program helps the community come together to learn, have fun, and find common ground.