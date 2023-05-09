Nashua Public Library and Positive Street Art seek artist for Welcoming City library card design 

NASHUA, NH – The Nashua Public Library has partnered with Positive Street Art to launch a call for artists to create a new library card design that reflects Nashua as a welcoming city. The library card serves as a symbol of the community, used by residents and visitors to access resources and services.

The library’s objective is to showcase the city’s values and diversity through the design of its library card. The artist or designer will have the opportunity to create an inclusive and welcoming design that represents the community’s essence.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges, including library staff and members of the community, and the winning design will be selected based on its creativity, originality, and ability to represent Nashua as a welcoming city.

The selected artist will be awarded a prize of $1,000 and will receive recognition on the library’s website and social media channels. Submissions must be received by June 30, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST. Artists must complete the online submission form available at https://forms.gle/xa88EpsVBu62MDNR9.

Questions should be directed to welcominglibrarycard@gmail.com.