Nashua officials attempt to quell concerns over Crown Street homeless camp

Story Produced by The Nashua Telegraph, a Member of

NASHUA, NH – While being berated by Ward 7 residents, city officials tried to assuage a myriad of concerns stemming from the homeless encampment located behind the Park and Ride on Crown Street.

During the Oct. 11 meeting, Mayor James Donchess said about 45 homeless individuals had been living along the railroad line that runs parallel to Temple Street.

The railroad’s owner, CSX Transportation, then asked the Police Department to remove the homeless individuals from their property. However, Donchess said the police refused to comply with the request.

CSX responded, stating that the company would begin cutting down brush and removing the encampment. Donchess said the city tried to reason with CSX and urged the company to reconsider as the homeless individuals were not hampering the railroad’s business.

“One train a month goes through there,” he said.

However, CSX could not be persuaded otherwise.

At that point, Donchess said he realized that immediate action was needed and chose to move the homeless individuals to the Park and Ride on Crown Street.

“On short notice, we decided that this was the only step we could take,” he said, adding that the city-owned site would be a safe haven. “You cannot push people off public property if no shelter is available.”

Donchess also said the Police and Health Departments routinely reach out to homeless individuals and have come to know them by name.

“This is something that the Police Department did not have to do,” he said.

In addition, he said the Nashua Soup Kitchen recently opened a new shelter with 92 beds.

“They are totally full,” said Donchess.

Although another 30 beds will be available on Dec. 1, Donchess said those beds are being funded by the state and the city is not expected to receive that money until Dec. 1.

However, no explanation was sufficient for the residents who packed the gymnasium at Crisp Elementary School.

One resident asked why he and his neighbors were not informed about the city’s decision to move the homeless individuals to the Park and Ride.

In response, Emily Martuscello, director of Emergency Management, maintained that notifications were sent out.

“Folks were notified, the Aldermen were notified,” she said.

Yet, many residents yelled back at her, insisting that was not the case.

“Why don’t you have them camp in front of your house?” another resident asked.

Public Health Director Bobbie Bagley said in addition to tents, homeless individuals are also seeking refuge in cars and RVs.

“This is a very complex and dynamic issue,” she said. “This requires us to have an all-hands-on-deck approach.”

Bagley also said there is no way to force someone into housing or into treatment, should that be necessary.

“We have to meet people where they are,” she said. “Homelessness started going up in the ’80s, this is nothing new.”

According to Nashua Patch, some people from the encampment were being moved over the weekend to the Motel 6.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.