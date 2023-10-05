Nashua native Hayley Smith-Rose to star in Netflix’s ‘Surviving Paradise’ reality show

NASHUA, NH – A new Netflix reality series, Surviving Paradise, premiering October 20, will feature New Hampshire native Hayley Smith-Rose. Smith-Rose, a popular Maine radio DJ, better known to her listeners as “Haylstorm,” will be competing for $100,000 in what is promised to be a rollercoaster ride of a season.

“Surviving Paradise was truly the craziest experience of my life,” Smith-Rose says. “I can’t even begin to describe the scenarios I was put into. You’ll just have to see for yourself.”

In the show, Hayley and 11 others are given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to a remote tropical villa – only to have their summer dreams turned into a wilderness survival test. Contestants were forced to navigate the wild, forge alliances, face off in fierce challenges, and maintain their A-game to secure a coveted spot back in the villa and a shot at the $100,000 jackpot.

“Even though I was raised in New Hampshire and now live in Maine, I’m really not an outdoors person,” Smith-Rose says. “This was definitely out of my comfort zone.”

Growing up in Nashua, Hayley was always more interested in Hollywood than the woods in her backyard. Her passions for pop culture, music, and dance led her to radio, and she graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a degree in Music Administration in 2014. She currently hosts the night show on Hot Radio Maine, as well as performing as a DJ at events across New England.

“My favorite part about my job is getting to interact with listeners on air, as well as interviewing musicians who I could never imagine talking to in my wildest dreams. Last month, I spoke with THE Macy Gray, and I am still star-struck.”

Hayley plans to continue working in Maine after the show premieres. She is currently in production of Season 2 of her podcast, Fever Dream Diaries, which she hosts with her longtime BFF, Becca Howard.

“Our podcast is all about Y2K culture and high school memories growing up in Nashua. Becca found all of our old notes to each other from the early 2000s and we read them on air. It’s very cringy for us, and hopefully hilarious for listeners,” says Smith-Rose.

Join us in cheering on a fellow New Englander as she embarks on this thrilling adventure, representing our community and competing for the big prize! As the premiere date approaches, be sure to add Surviving Paradise to your Netflix Watch List and mark your calendar for Friday, October 20. You can follow Hayley (@radiohaylstorm) on both Instagram and TikTok .

Learn more about the show here.

Trailer link: