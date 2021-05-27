Nashua mask requirement rolled back

NASHUA, N.H. – Nashua’s mask mandate is officially over.

On Thursday, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess signed an amendment to the ordinance approved by the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday stating that anyone vaccinated is no longer required to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth indoors. Stores, businesses and organizations requesting visitors wear masks can still do so.

The amendment also recommended that unvaccinated and vaccinated members of the public wear masks until further notice and that unvaccinated members of the public socially distance, avoid crowds and avoid poorly ventilated areas.

The ordinance can be found in its entirety on the City of Nashua website.

Anyone with questions can call the Nashua COVID-19 Hotline at 603-589-3456 or visit NashuaNH.gov/COVID19 .