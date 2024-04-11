Nashua leaders add their support for Van Ostern

CONCORD, NH – Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, who leads the largest city in the District, announced his endorsement of former two-term New Hampshire Executive Councilor and business leader Colin Van Ostern and his campaign for Congress in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.

He is joining a majority of the members of the Board of Aldermen, including Alderman-At-Large President Lori Wilshire, Alderman-At-Large Ben Clemons, Alderwoman-At-Large Shoshanna Kelly, Alderwoman-At-Large Gloria Timmons, Alderman-At-Large Melbourne Moran Jr., Alderman Richard Dowd (Ward 2), Alderman Patricia Klee (Ward 3), and Alderman Derek Thibeault (Ward 8).

Mayor Donchess’ endorsement comes on the heels of Van Ostern announcing support from dozens of leaders in Greater Nashua and Southern New Hampshire and over 100+ elected officials and community leaders in the Capital Area, including Congresswoman Annie Kuster, former Governor John Lynch, Mayor of Concord Byron Champlin, members of the city council school board, and community activists and supporters from Concord and surrounding towns.

Van Ostern’s campaign has quickly gained traction, with this slew of endorsements adding to Van Ostern’s strong grassroots fundraising and his announcement of “Van Ostern Voters for Reproductive Rights,” a grassroots organizing committee of women, community leaders, and voters committed to protecting the full range of reproductive freedoms – from IVF to birth control to abortion access.

“Colin Van Ostern has been a longtime friend to the people of Nashua – fighting for passenger rail through thick & thin, for expanding the southern New Hampshire innovation economy for years in both the private and public sector, and for cutting household costs without raising middle class taxes,” said Mayor Jim Donchess. “He has built up an impressive team of grassroots leaders here in Nashua, he has won our city at the ballot box before, and he will make an excellent Congressman.”

“I’m grateful to have earned the support of Mayor Donchess and hundreds of leaders across this district and in the Greater Nashua area,” said Colin Van Ostern. “Jim and I have both worked to deliver for Nashua, from fighting for passenger rail to bringing good jobs and innovative industries to Southern New Hampshire. I look forward to continuing to work with Jim and leaders across the Granite State to make our government work for regular people and middle-class families again.”