Nashua health department says potential community exposure at Boston Billiards

NASHUA, NH –The City of Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services (DPHCS) is investigating potential community exposures related to a person with confirmed COVID-19 at Boston Billiard Club, 55 Northeastern Boulevard, in Nashua. DPHCS has determined that potential community exposure occurred in the establishment on the following dates and times:

● Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 2:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

● Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 2:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

DPHCS is conducting a public health investigation related to this situation and is notifying any known close contacts directly. Individuals who visited Boston Billiard Club during the above dates and times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-quarantine, monitor for symptoms (sore throat, congestion, runny nose, headache, muscle ache, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea), and get tested. Testing options are available at nashuanh.gov/1383/Testing.

As a precautionary measure the club will be closed between Nov. 5 and Nov. 19.

“The health and safety of our staff and customers is our top priority. We have been following CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting our facility as well as strictly enforcing social distancing guidelines and the Nashua face-covering mandate. Since reopening we have followed all reopening guidance for foodservice establishments from the State.” – Kevin McMahon, Director of Communications, Boston Billiard Club.

COVID-19 can spread from person-to-person very easily through respiratory droplets. It is possible for an infected individual to transmit this disease without showing any symptoms. The best way to prevent the spread of a virus within a community is by practicing the following:

Stay home if you are experiencing any signs of illness

Wash your hands often with running water and soap for at least 20 seconds

Minimize close contact with individuals in a public environment by avoiding large gatherings and practicing social distancing through maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others

Wear a face covering over your mouth and nose to protect others from your respiratory droplets in situations when you are unable to maintain social distancing

Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using standard cleaning products, according to the product’s manufacturer label. Surfaces should be allowed to air dry. For more information about COVID-19, please visit the Nashua DPHCS website at

nashuanh.gov/1332/COVID-19 or call the Nashua COVID-19 Hotline at 603-589-3456.