Nashua City Hall fully re-opening June 7

NASHUA, N.H. – Nashua City Hall will fully reopen to the public on Monday, June 7. For the past year, throughout the pandemic, all essential city services have remained available to residents by way of regular mail, dropbox, online and by phone, as well as limited entry into City Hall for some departments. With the full reopening of City Hall, all departments offering in-person services will accept walk-in customers and those with appointments during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (hours may differ among departments for some services).

Mayor Jim Donchess, along with public health and emergency management officials continue to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 virus. Safety protocols and helpful signage are in place for members of the public who enter City Hall, including that individuals who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a face mask for the protection of others. The City of Nashua has rescinded its mask ordinance, so individuals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask.

Ci t y Hall Construction

Nashua City Hall is currently under construction. Improvements are being made to enhance the health and safety of residents and city employees. Construction will continue through the month of June. Residents entering City Hall are asked to enter through either the front or back door to the building (Elm Street entrance), follow instructions on signage and to be mindful of construction areas.

Appointments and the City Hall Greeter

Residents who have made appointments with a department can enter City Hall and proceed to the proper department at their scheduled time. For residents walking in without appointments who are not sure if they need to make one, a City Hall Greeter is located at the back of the building on the first floor (accessible via the Elm Street entrance) and can assist residents with making an appointment and answer any questions they may have.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION BY DEPARTMENT

ASSESSING

The Assessing Department will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday by appointment only. Appointments are limited to a maximum time of 15 minutes. For information or to arrange an appointment, call 603-589-3040 or email assesshelp@nashuanh.gov.

CITY CLERK’S OFFICE

The City Clerk’s Office is pleased to announce that the office will be open for all transactions beginning

June 7, 2021 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We also continue to serve our residents by offering online scheduling to apply for a marriage license, for voter registration and for new dog registration.

Requests for vitals and renewal of dog licenses continue to be available online, by mail or via the drop box located at the back of City Hall. Please note that the City Clerk’s Office has been temporarily relocated to the Auditorium, located on the 3rd floor of City Hall. If you need assistance, please contact (603) 589-3010 option 5 or via email at cityclerkdept@nashuanh.gov.

To schedule an appointment or for further information, visit https://www.nashuanh.gov/193/City- Clerks-Office

C OMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIVISION

All Community Development offices will be open as usual from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Building Permit counter will close at 4:30 p.m., but a Dropbox will be available to drop information off after 4:30. For more information, visit https://www.nashuanh.gov/274/Community-Development or call 603-589-3095

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

Nashua’s Economic Development Department has continued to operate as normal for the past year and will continue to do so moving forward. For information about the department or to contact, visit: https://www.nashuanh.gov/1308/Economic-Development or call 603-589-3072.

M OTOR VEHICLE DEPARTMENT

Nashua’s Motor Vehicle Department will continue to offer the following services beginning on Monday,

June 7th. Department hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Registration and title transfers of newly purchased vehicles.

New residents who have moved to Nashua from another State.

New residents who have moved to Nashua from another town or city in New Hampshire

Customers are still encouraged to make an appointment for these services. For your convenience, appointments can be made up to three weeks in advance. Please report in a timely manner for your assigned appointment, but not early to limit overcrowding.

Walk-in service will be available. Please be advised that there may be lines and longer wait times for Walk-in service.

To make an appointment, visit https://www.nashuanh.gov/404/Motor-Vehicle-Registration and click on the blue button that says “schedule an appointment.”

PLEASE NOTE: All other motor vehicle registrations can be processed online, by mail or drop off. Drop off should only be used for renewals and please make sure your name and phone number are on your envelope.

Citizens may email us at mvr2@nashuanh.gov call us at 589-3200 for Motor Vehicle Registration questions.

PROPERTY TAX OFFICE AND WASTEWATER DEPARTMENT\

Nashua’s Property Tax & Wastewater Department will be open to the public for general services related to property taxes and wastewater and will also continue to accept online, mail-in and drop off service. Department hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you still wish to use online, mail-in or drop off service for payments, we recommend that you include the bottom portion of your tax bill with your payment in order to insure payment is applied to the correct account.

You can also use the secured drop off box at the back entrance of City Hall (Elm Street). We highly recommend you do not mail cash or place cash in the drop off box. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you need a paid receipt, a cancelled check or mortgage statement will also suffice as a receipt for federal tax purposes. Payment receipts will be provided after the tax payment time period is complete.

Citizens may email us at propertytaxes@nashuanh.gov or call us at 589-3190 for tax questions.

OTHER CITY DEPARTMENTS (NOT LOCATED WITHIN CITY HALL)

N ASHUA PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Nashua Public Library is open and curbside pickup is available Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Library staff are available by telephone and chat from 9-7 Monday – Thursday and 9-5 on Friday and Saturday.

The Adult, Teen and Children’s areas are open for browsing during all of the hours the library is open and computers are available for use during those same hours. The Chandler wing and our meeting rooms remain closed at this time.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES :

The Division of Public Health and Community Services will be moving from their temporary location at

142 Main Street beginning on June 8, 2021 and the move is expected to be completed by June 14, 2021. There will be no onsite services available, however mobile clinics will still be in operation. Hotline services will also be available. For more information about services during this time,visit www.Nashuanh.gov/DPHCS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Nashua’s Department of Public Works has continued normal operations throughout the pandemic in regards to trash and recycling pickup and the Four Hills Landfill has also remained open. DPW offices will open to the public on June 7, should residents need in-person assistance. More information can be

found here: https://www.nashuanh.gov/386/Public-Works-Division or by calling 603-589-3140.