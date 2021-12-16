Nashua Center for the Arts: Name for new venue selected by major project donor

NASHUA, NH – Nashua Community Arts board president Richard Lannan announced this week that the new venue under construction in downtown Nashua, formerly known as the Nashua Performing Arts Center, will now be known as the Nashua Center for the Arts. The local family that gave an anonymous $1 million gift to the center had final naming rights as part of the donation, he added.

Lannan said that Nashua Community Arts board member Phillip Scontsas has been in touch with the donors on the naming selection.

According to Scontsas, the donors selected the name because, “The center will be home to much more than theatrical and musical performances. It will be hosting films, a variety of attractions like celebrity chefs and reality TV stars, recitals, and competitions. They are looking forward to art exhibitions in the gallery and were pleased that the operator, Spectacle Live, is willing to work with community and school partners for access to the Center for the Arts.”

“The donors think it is important to have Nashua in the name – it will give Nashua attention as a destination for the arts,” he added. “They also think it is important that both Spectacle Live and Nashua Community Arts will work together to make the Center serve as a resource and gathering place for the community and to make the arts and cultural activities accessible to the community at large. They feel it will improve the quality of life for residents, enhance growth and stability of arts and culture in the City and will provide strong economic benefits for the entire Nashua area.”

Construction is continuing with the installation of the precast concrete floor sections for the parterres and balconies in the theater. In the back of house (red brick building) Harvey Construction is wrapping up framing and working on installation of the mechanicals, plumbing and electrical. “Currently, we are still on budget and schedule, with the projected opening in the Fall of 2022,” Lannan said.

Nashua Community Arts is the 501c3 nonprofit associated with the Nashua Performing Arts Center. For more information on participating in the Center’s Name A Seat campaign visit www.nashuacommunityarts.org/seats.