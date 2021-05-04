Nashua cancels Memorial Day Parade due to COVID concerns

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 Andrew Sylvia

Main Street in Nashua. Photo/Allegra Boverman

NASHUA, N.H. – The City of Nashua has announced that it will be cancelling its Memorial Day Parade this year.

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess and Nashua Mayor’s Veterans Council Chairman Barney Barbera decided upon the cancellation to keep Nashua residents healthy and safe as New Hampshire’s second largest city continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nashua American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars will participate in wreath laying ceremonies, beginning at 8 a.m. on Memorial Day (May 31).

The groups will begin at the New St. Louis Cemetery on West Hollis Street, followed by additional ceremonies at Beth Abraham Cemetery (428 West Hollis St.), the Old St. Louis Cemetery (752 West Hollis Street) and the Old South Cemetery (Daniel Webster Highway at the Walgreens entrance to Royal Ridge Plaza).

All four of the wreath laying ceremonies will be shown on Nashua public access channels.

