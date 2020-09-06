Nashua apartment building evacuated after brick facade buckles

NASHUA, NH – A Nashua Firefighter driving by a building at 243 Main Street noticed part of the brick building facade buckling, and called for some back-up.

Nashua Fire Rescue units responded to the building located near West Hollis and Main streets and found a multi-unit occupied building with an outside wall compromised.

Firefighters used caution tape to section off the street and sidewalk to prevent anyone from being struck from falling debris. Nashua fire crews made entry into the building which, according to Deputy Chief Kevin Kerrigan, has 12 apartments, with 11 of them currently occupied.

The Nashua Building Department responded to the scene to inspect the building and with Nashua Fire said the building could not be reoccupied due to the condition of the building, and the damage being over one of the main entrance/exit points.

A man who lived in the apartment where the outside wall appeared to be significantly damaged told firefighters he had heard noises for a few days. The man was allowed to enter with an escort from a building department employee to retrieve his medicine.

Nashua Alderman Tom Lopez said on a Facebook post that occupants of the building are being put up in motels by their landlord until the problem is corrected.

The sidewalk was closed as was one lane of Main Street.