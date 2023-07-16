NASCAR Race in Loudon moved to July 17

LOUDON, NH – The NASCAR race originally planned for today has been rescheduled to start on Monday, July 17, 2023 at noontime at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in Loudon, NH.

Traffic in the Concord area is expected to be heavier during the morning commute, with the period of maximum traffic congestion expected to occur in the late afternoon and early evening hours. All race traffic will be directed to utilize the South Gate entrance. The North Gate will be closed to all traffic.

The traffic control measures on NH Route 106, I-393, and I-93 are as follows:

I-93 Corridor

(1) The I-393 eastbound off-ramp to I-93 south will be closed from approximately 1:15 pm to 7:00 pm. Motorists attempting to use the ramp will be diverted to Stickney Avenue from which they can access I-93 south at Exit 14

(2) The I-93 Exit 14 southbound off-ramp to Loudon Road and the I-93 Exit 15E southbound off-ramp to I-393 eastbound will be closed from approximately 1:15 pm to 7:00 pm. Motorists will be directed to use Exit 15W to reach Exit 14 destinations and use Exit 16 to reach I-393 eastbound.

(3) At the I-393 and I-93 interchange, the I-93 northbound off ramp to I-393 west (Exit 15W) will be closed from approximately 1:15 pm to 7:00 pm.

NH Route 106 Corridor

On the morning of Monday, July 17, 2023 (race day), NH Route 106 will include two northbound lanes and one southbound lane from just north of I-393 to the intersection with Beck Road. A third northbound lane will be added from Beck Road northerly to the NHMS South Gate. Between 1:00 pm and approximately 6:00 pm, NH Route 106 will be configured with multiple southbound lanes, with two lanes southbound from Shaker Rd in Loudon south to I-393 in Concord.

NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302 0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.