Name the MPD’s newest comfort dog!

The Manchester Police Department asking the community what it should name its new comfort dog.

A four-month-old male, the dog’s mother was a rescue dog that gave birth to seven other puppies now being trained to help the community.

After training, the dog will help individuals following traumatic experiences through the department’s critical response management team and the ACERT program.

Individuals within the department have nominated five names related to Manchester and police-related themes, with Mayor Joyce Craig endorsing “Patch” (short for dispatch.)

Anyone interested in voting on the name can click here.