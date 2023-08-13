‘Name That Movie’ Summer Fun: Movie Lines, Part 2

I had some fun at work with the first installment of infamous quotes from movies as I hope you did with family and friends. With that being said, I present Part 2 for your summer pleasure.
No cheating – try to guess the movie before you click to see the correct answer.
- “Hasta la vista, baby.”
Movie
2) “Show me the money.”
Movie
3) “I’m also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her.”
Movie
4) “I’m king of the world!”
Movie
5) “Houston, we have a problem.”
Movie
6) “There’s no crying in baseball.”
Movie
7) “You complete me.”
Movie
8) “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya, punk?”
Movie
9) “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”
Movie
10) “Yo, Adrian!”
Movie
11) “I’ll be back.”
12) “Stupid is as stupid does.”
Movie
13) “Oh, behave!”
Movie
14) “Hakuna matata.”
Movie
15) “To infinity and beyond!”
16) “Shaken, not stirred.”
Movie
17) “I’m walking here!”
18) “I’ll never let go, Jack. I’ll never let go.”
19) “Good morning, Vietnam!”
20) “I feel the need for speed.”
Movie