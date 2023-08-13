‘Name That Movie’ Summer Fun: Movie Lines, Part 2

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

I had some fun at work with the first installment of infamous quotes from movies as I hope you did with family and friends. With that being said, I present Part 2 for your summer pleasure.

No cheating – try to guess the movie before you click to see the correct answer.

“Hasta la vista, baby.”

Movie

2) “Show me the money.”

Movie

3) “I’m also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her.”

Movie

4) “I’m king of the world!”

Movie

5) “Houston, we have a problem.”

Movie

6) “There’s no crying in baseball.”

Movie

7) “You complete me.”

Movie

8) “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya, punk?”

Movie

9) “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”

Movie

10) “Yo, Adrian!”

Movie

11) “I’ll be back.”

Movie

12) “Stupid is as stupid does.”

Movie

13) “Oh, behave!”

Movie

14) “Hakuna matata.”

Movie

15) “To infinity and beyond!”

Movie

16) “Shaken, not stirred.”

Movie

17) “I’m walking here!”

Movie

18) “I’ll never let go, Jack. I’ll never let go.”

Movie

19) “Good morning, Vietnam!”

Movie

20) “I feel the need for speed.”

Movie