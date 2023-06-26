Name that movie summer fun: Movie lines, Part 1:

It was several weeks ago when my husband and I were relaxing with my sister and brother-in-law during a visit to their hometown in Baltimore. Just hanging out on the uncomfortable chairs surrounding the five-foot gate around the Hilton’s still-covered pool one evening.

“We’re going to need a bigger boat,”the words blurted out of my mouth during one comfortable conversation lull. “Jaws!” they all yelled. Well, that started a game that went on and on. Calling out one line from a movie (remember movie theaters?) most Boomers and others have seen and seeing who could come up with that picture’s name, often leading to discussions about the scene, the entire film, why the line was memorable.

So, I thought I’d bring some of that fun to those reading this. No room or time for discussion, but a quick, entertaining game that often leads to a thought process (yes, sometimes we had to dig deep into our memories of the last century to come up with the answer) and a bunch of laughs.

So here we go! I give you the famous line, you come up with the name of the movie. Extra points for recalling who said it and the year. Take a moment to think before you jump to the answer. In addition to the answer, lots of memories may come to mind. In the case of Jaws, when Rick, my husband, and I were dating, we were constantly closed out of theaters and drive-ins (remember those?!) due to capacity crowds the summer of ’75 who got to see the movie before we did.

1) “Get off my plane!”

2) “Dammit, Janet”

3) “I’m rather a brilliant surgeon. Perhaps I can help you with that hump.” “What hump?”

4) “I’m melting, melting.” (Hint: Everyone watched this movie annually on television.)

5) “My momma always said life is like a box of chocolates.”

6) “I’ll have what she’s having.”

7) “As you wish.”

8) “Look at me, Harry.”

9) “Light is green, trap is clean.”

10) “Is it possible that two utes…enter the store.”

11) “Here’s Johnny!”

12) “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”

13) “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

14) “Wax on. Wax off.”

15) “Leave the gun. Take the cannoli.”

16) “Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me. Aren’t you?”

17)“You talkin’ to me?”

18) “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”

19) “Go ahead make my day.”

20) “Say ‘hello’ to my little friend.”

If you had fun with this, let me know at annette.kurman@gmail.com. There are tons of great movie lines for a reprise on the same theme.