Nackey Loeb School offering free classes for the New Year

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Make a New Year’s resolution to improve your writing, communications skills, media literacy or knowledge of the First Amendment with a free class at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Classes are free and open to all, and registration is now available at loebschool.org.

“We are kicking off 2021 with six more upcoming, free, online classes to get the New Year started right,” explained Laura Simoes, executive director of the School. “Our four-week long classes are focused on fighting misinformation, writing brief biographies, and the First Amendment related topics of defamation, privacy rights and the Right to Know law. Our one-session classes include sports journalism, a great session for parents and coaches.”

Simoes also pointed out that the School is offering opportunities to learn media relations from a former journalist-turned PR director and how to build better interviews from a former public radio reporter, now a professional podcaster. “The Nackey Loeb School of Communications pivoted to online learning last spring,” she said, “And, while we will miss being together, these classes allow us to include students from around New Hampshire and the region without worrying about snow days.”

All classes are offered free, online, and require advance registration at the School website: loebschool.org.

Dissecting the News: Using Media Literacy to Fight Misinformation, with David Humphries

Tuesday Evenings, 5:30-7pm

January 19, 26 and February 2, 9

Have you wondered how information is made, processed and shared, only to end up in your social media feed or local newspaper? How do you know what’s real and share-worthy vs. what is false? Where did “fake news” come from? Consider this a modern American guide for better evaluating and understanding the information you consume every day, while giving you the tools to keep critical watch for misinformation.

A 400-word Selfie: Write Your Brief Biography, with Annmarie Timmins

Wednesday Evenings, 5:30-7pm

January 20, 27 and February 3, 10

A personal biography, highlighting accomplishments and experiences, is critical to job searches, applying for awards, and can be a gift to your family. You will learn how to write a short biography of yourself (or perhaps someone close to you). This course will include in-class writing exercises, group discussion, and feedback from your instructor and classmates.

The Fundamentals of the First Amendment, with Gregory V. Sullivan, Esq.

Thursday evenings, 5:30pm-7pm

January 21, 28 and February 4, 11

This is a First Amendment primer, with class hours focused on the topics of Defamation, Privacy Rights and the Right to Know law, allowing students to go deeper into the law with real case examples, and stories ripped from the headlines. The class will include a “how-to” session on filing requests under New Hampshire’s Right to Know law.

An Intro to Sports Journalism: Turning Plays into Words, with Andrew Sylvia

Thursday evening, January 14

5:30pm-7pm

Free, online, one-time class, 1.5 hours

This class is designed for parents, coaches, high school journalists and student athletes who want to learn how to tell the stories of amateur and professional sports to the world. In this class, you will learn the basics of sports reporting, how sports journalists craft compelling content, and how you can share the news of your favorite team with media outlets.

Media Relations Hacks: The Big Pitch, with Lauren Collins-Cline

Thursday, January 28, 2021

10:30am-12pm

Free, online, one-time class, 1.5 hours

You know earned media is important to your business or nonprofit, but how do you get media attention in a hyper-competitive, multi-media, 24/7 world? This class will help you identify your organization’s news for pitching to the media. This class will move fast, and will include sample writing and strategy exercises and a mock interview.

Interviewing for Storytelling, with Elaine Appleton Grant

Friday, February 5, 2021

10:30am-12pm

Free, online, one-time class, 1.5 hours

Great interviews build great stories. And great stories connect human beings, grow businesses and help nonprofits thrive. When you’re a skilled interviewer, you make people feel heard and you have the power to help people articulate who they are; and why their experience and knowledge matters in the world. Students will learn the top 10 techniques for better interviews, and will gain confidence to know what makes (or breaks) an interview.

Register for these classes at loebschool.org, or contact the School at loebschool@loebschool.org or 603-627-0005.

The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications promotes and defends the First Amendment and fosters interest, integrity and excellence in journalism and other forms of communication by educating students of various ages and providing them with the tools and knowledge to improve their skill.