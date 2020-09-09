NAACP Manchester Branch #2069 Nominations and Elections

MANCHESTER, NH – NAACP BRANCH #2069 will be reviewing nominations for its Executive Board positions, selected by its nominating committee during its October 22 General Meeting, held via Zoom 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Additional nominations will be accepted from those members in attendance.

Election of NAACP BRANCH officers will occur during the November 19 General Meeting, held via Zoom 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Members in good standing as of Oct 20, 2020, may vote anytime between 5:30- 9:30 p.m., even if unable to attend the Zoom meeting. A link to the online voting poll will be emailed to all current members.

The current Executive Board Positions are:

President

First Vice President

Second Vice President

Treasurer

Assistant Treasurer

Secretary

