NAACP announces new officers for 2021-22 term

MANCHESTER, NH – Acting in careful compliance with NAACP Bylaws, the Manchester NAACP Branch held elections for officers for the 2021-2022 term. Normally, elections would have been held in person at a General Member meeting. However, because of COVID-19, all meetings including elections have been held virtually.

The officers elected are: James McKim, President; Dr. Tracy Strombom, Second Vice President; Arnold Mikolo, Treasurer; Curtis Smith, Secretary; Kathi Corrigan, Assistant Secretary.

Members at Large for the Executive Committee are Jacqueline Davis, Brenda Lett, and Claudette Williams.

“The positions of First Vice President and Assistant Treasurer will be filled at a later time,” says McKim, who was re-elected after filling the incomplete term of former President Eric Jackson. “Most of the Committee has been involved in Branch leadership for several years. I am looking forward to serving with these outstanding members.”

ABOUT THE NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists.

The Manchester Branch was formed in 1964. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. The NAACP is a c4 organization (contributions are not tax-deductible).