N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation Accepting Proposals for 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant

CONCORD, N.H. The 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund State Assistance Grant, a program providing federal funds to assist with public outdoor recreational projects, is once again open for intents.

The grant, funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior-National Park Service, provides financial assistance to local units of government. These funds are administered by the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Division of Parks and Recreation, which is also responsible for the coordination of competitive application rounds, open grant management and post-completion stewardship monitoring. The LWCF program funds projects with a focus on developing, renovating and acquiring public outdoor recreational spaces.

Since the program was established by the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965, it has contributed nearly $50 million to over 700 state and local sites’ outdoor recreation projects within New Hampshire. Recently approved project funding includes picnic area constructions, the development of the new Canal Street Riverfront Park in Concord, the replacement of playground facilities and more.

“This program advances our mission to expand and enhance outdoor recreation and is particularly beneficial for those close-to-home recreation opportunities that every community can take part in,” said Brian Wilson, director of the NH Division of Parks and Recreation. “The benefits of outdoor recreation are far-reaching and are proven to boost economies, and build healthier, safer, and more resilient spaces that can be accessed by everyone.”

Those interested in funding consideration must submit an Intent to Apply form to N.H. State Parks by 4 p.m. on June 7, 2024. State Parks will review forms to determine eligibility. Parties seeking sponsorship will only receive an invitation to officially apply if it is determined they meet the appropriate eligibility criteria. For more information on submitting an intent for Grant Round 35, attend the live webinar and Q&A session (hosted by the Division of Parks and Recreation) on March 13. Register for the webinar here

Forms, instructions and current open projects are available at nhstateparks.org/about-us/community-recreation/land-water-conservation-fund-grant.

“In 2023 LWCF awarded over $2 million in funds to various projects all over the state, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what we’re able to do in 2024,” Wilson said.