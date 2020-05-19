Mystery package: Police are looking for a veteran who dropped a package off at HQ

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Carol Robidoux
Manchester NH Police headquarters. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – In some cases, the who, what, and why of a news story have to suffice. In this case, the when and where are the only clues we’re getting from police.

A “mystery package” was dropped off at Manchester Police headquarters on May 12.

According to police spokeswoman Heather Hamel, the person with the package identified himself as a “concerned citizen” and he wished to remain anonymous. However, police now need more information and are seeking the public’s help in getting the word out so that the package person – also described as a veteran – can call or email Detective Mike Valenti 792-5548 or mvalenti@manchesternh.gov.

There you have it. We’re passing that along.

 

About Carol Robidoux
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
