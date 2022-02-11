“My Pillow Guy” coming to Manchester next week

Friday, February 11, 2022
Mike Lindell. Photo/Gage Skidmore

MANCHESTER, N.H. – N.H. Journal is reporting that election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, better known as the “Pillow Guy” for the role in his pillow company, will be talking at the Amory Ballroom of the Manchester Doubletree on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 10 to 12 p.m.

The event, which is only open to Republican state legislators, will discuss “tools, techniques and technological advancements in election security.”

Lindell was permanently suspended from twitter in January of 2021 after months of spreading disinformation on the 2020 election and repeated claims of voter fraud, echoing former President Donald Trump’s repeated lies about the election.

“Sununu and the NH GOP have repeatedly aligned themselves with far-right extremists and conspiracy theorists who push the Big Lie. We call on Sununu and his circus of a legislature to denounce Mike Lindell, his anti-democratic disinformation campaign, and instruct their members — in no uncertain terms — not to attend this dangerous conspiracy theorist event,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesperson Monica Venzke.

