My 3 Words for 2024: Learn~Share~Do

Here are #my3words for 2024 LEARN – SHARE – DO

Pick 3 words to guide your year rather than make New Year Resolutions! Why? Well, what is your first reaction when you hear someone’s New Year’s Resolutions? Most responses run along these lines: “Uggg, they never work, not going to last, will never make it work all year so just forget about it.”

Most people agree these noble, year-planning resolutions often lead to early disappointment and failure to follow through. Resolutions are too rigid a process for a world experiencing change daily. There is turmoil and noise every place you turn. So, it seems like everyone is rewriting the rules these days. You can fight the stress you feel by trying this exercise as a better path to a fulfilling year.

I like to start each year with 3 words to guide me.

I have found that whatever words I choose tend to manifest themselves as actions throughout the year as long as I keep them in front of me. My process for choosing them, however, was haphazard at best until I started to hang out with Chris Brogan at his annual event. This year, I joined Brogan in a live program and workshop. I learned lots about the mechanics behind choosing words that help. Chris Brogan is the author, speaker and digital strategist who started this all back in 2006. He has grown a world-wide community of friends who share their thinking across social media and the internet using the hashtag #my3words. You can learn more about his process here.

Picking 3 words as a guide throughout the year helps me change my behaviors. Posting them over my desk, keeps them in my face daily. These words provide a lens through which I examine my actions and see if they are in alignment with my purpose and my plan. They also help prevent me from reaching for that comfort food which feels good momentarily but puts weight on me and does little to move my year forward as I’d like.

Chris says “words are software.” Your choice of words should be there for you to help answer the question: What should I do in this moment? A key to success here is to focus on acts and not goals. Write only in the positive. If you have always had an inner critic, then it is time to create that new inner coach.

How did I do in 2023?

Last year my 3 words were Delight, Magical, and Present. Delight and magical made many interesting opportunities burst forth with great success. I helped launch Manchester Ink Link’s Arts and Culture focus. We facilitated the start of an exciting collaboration with Symphony New Hampshire. Watch for more opportunities for young people in the arts to be visible in the new year. In addition, I got to sail into Boothbay Harbor’s Windjammer Days on the oldest and simultaneously newest ship in the fleet. The 1607 Virginia of Sagadahoc’s First Sail photo continues to bring attention to the ongoing project built and launched almost entirely by volunteers.

My 3 Words for 2024:

LEARN – Lifelong learning is a huge attribute in a world that is constantly changing. I love being the student particularly when there are no grades other than what I rate for myself. Taking the time to learn new things keeps me sharp and helps me focus on strategies that help make a difference. This is learning in the real world and not a school or exclusively online programmatic way.

SHARE – I struggled a bit over this word. Originally I thought I would follow up “learning” with “teaching” but I rarely play the boss role of directing others. More like a consultant, I do my best work when I share my knowledge and skills and let others pickup from it what they need, when they need it.

DO – of all the verbs, this one is where the results are best found. Take what you learn and what you share and do something. The outcomes of action are acceptable results or modifications of a plan. Do and you shall find results.

That’s it in a nutshell. I have faithfully chosen 3 words every year since 2016. Placed them over my desk. Written them out several times a week and benefited from the clear guidance they have given me. What 3 words will you use to guide your year?

Want more to sharpen your self-awareness?

Do a self-assessment of your prior year. These are the types of questions asked in job interviews. Answering them can help you position your strengths as you get ready to launch into 2024 or start to consider your next career move:

Under what conditions have I learned the most this past year? What one thing should I have done differently? And why? What am I most proud of? Who helped me be my best? How have my strengths helped me succeed?

Learn new things. Share your skills and above all, take action and do something with good impact. The practice of My 3 Words is not about setting goals but making decisions.