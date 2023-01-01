My 3 Words for 2023: DELIGHT~MAGICAL~PRESENT

Just before Christmas, I joined Rob Hatch and Chris Brogan’s Owner

Group at their annual #My3Words ceremony and zoom party. My Three

Words is a practice I picked up from Chris (author, speaker, digital strategist)

more than a decade ago. I continue to find this the most consistent and

powerful way to succeed in the year ahead. Using three words as your

yearlong guide works far better than New Year’s resolutions that quickly

fall by the wayside.

The Daily Lens

Having three words as the lens I look through daily has simplified decision

making and improved my forward motion on all projects I choose to initiate

or participate in. Last year my words were Scribe, Transform and Fluid.

How did I do?

Scribe was the easy word. As a photojournalist and business strategist,

I found it easy to combine words with images for greater impact for community causes. “Scribe” kept me honest and publishing work each and every week. The Cryer in Maine and Manchester Ink Link were the two primary beneficiaries. Lots of words and photos put to use. 2022 was one of my most productive years.

Transform

Last year, I set out to participate in projects that would transform communities for the better and I found roles in the media that put the spotlight on positive news. The more uplifting, the greater the number of people given hope and taking positive action for the future.

The non-profit Maine’s First Ship (MFS) launched their reconstruction of the first English ship built in the Americas – the pinnace Virginia. I produced a monthly page laid out like a 17th Century broadside which was taped to store windows rather than nailed to trees as in the old days. This monthly focused update raised awareness of the project and 5,000 people attended the launch, far exceeding the initial hope that “maybe a thousand might show up.”

Finishing out 2022, I have just completed a Collector’s Edition compilation of the work, called Making Magic Happen.

Lastly, Fluid saved the day. Frequently. Better than “going with the flow,” because “fluid” offered agility under pressure.

My big wins:

Increased visibility for Maine’s First Ship Completion of ten full years of the Boston and Maine Connection, my monthly business column Licensing more images for business and community use than any prior year.

Recognizing your wins, determining your mission, exploring your options and brainstorming your path are key activities that acclaimed Goals Strategist, Debra Eckerling recommends to her friends and clients. You can find tips and ideas in her Goal Chat Live panel discussion about starting the year well. This annual exercise has also had positive impact across the year.

Onward then to my 3 words for 2023:

DELIGHT – well defined as creating great joy and satisfaction. Think of the pleasure on a child’s face when you delight them. Transfer that feeling to your

everyday interactions and see what happens. Delight can often be unexpected but is always well received. This is the type of joy I will work to bring into each of my days.

MAGICAL – The magical feeling in the positive sense of serendipity and unexpected delights has recently raised its hand a lot, saying “choose me.” All of my best engagements have had some presence of magic and delight and while the words mean different things, they offer clues to what to look for in life satisfaction in the year ahead.

PRESENT – as in “being present” in all that I choose to do. I often talk about learning and sharing new tools and methods. Looking back on a long and successful work history, I can see clearly that being fully present is the most important thing I can do and the most important gift I can bring to my family, my friends and my community.

2023 will be a building year

Manchester NH is finding its artistic groove and our community here is ready for a deeper focus on showcasing local working and upcoming artists. We have a growing audience for Written – Spoken – Visual – and Performing arts – and more choices than ever. I have long written and advised businesses about the power of Business, Art, and Technology working together to drive a powerfully positive and meaningful economic engine. Before the City of Manchester spends money on branding, it needs to insure that digital search engines can find the Arts and Culture scene that is already here. I am working on that now. If you want to help please reach out to me by email or to the Manchester Ink Link via #InkLinkArts.

Manchester Art Scene

Take a look at the impact of Manchester’s First Mural Festival, the Manchester Arts Festival, the Factory on Willow’s Artist in Residence program. Take note of events at the established organizations and venues like the Rex, the Palace Theatre, The Currier , The Bookery. Look at new opportunities in our city which is filled with small but mighty galleries and businesses, many started by graduates of the various public and private art programs in our schools. Look at how Manchester Moves and their Bike School Bus activity launched a children’s book and a model for other urban areas to replicate.

We need a cohesive digital space to showcase all of this and be consistently served up by global search engines.

There is so much coming at each of us every day in so many ways that a good re-thinking of priorities is in order. How will you address your opportunities and do better and differently in 2023?