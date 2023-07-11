Municipal newcomers team up for Monday filing

MANCHESTER, N.H. – While the very beginning of the Manchester Municipal Election Filing Period saw a group of candidates filing at the same time, a few hours later another group of like-minded candidates also came into the city clerk’s office to throw their hats into the ring.

On Monday afternoon, Ward 6 Alderman Krissy Cantor filed to seek her first full term on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, joined by Ward 10 Aldermanic Candidate James Mara, Ward 10 Board of School Committee Candidate Joy Senecal and Ward 7 Board of School Committee Candidate Brian Cole.

“I’m excited to file again in Ward 6,” said Cantor. “I’m looking forward to door knocking and bringing Manchester back to where it used to be in regard to less crime, more investment in children and more accountability. I’m excited to be here today with an amazing group of individuals that I consider to be friends in other wards.”

Like Cantor, Senecal is a hairdresser and was inspired by Cantor’s special election victory earlier this year as well as a hope to help her teenage daughter, neighbors and teachers of Manchester.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of concerns within the school system, I want to make a difference for sure,” said Senecal. “I want to help my city grow and I know there are a lot of people hesitant to move into the city due to the school system.”

Meanwhile, Mara was inspired to run in part due to Senecal’s decision to run, given the friendship he has had with her for over twenty years. Mara sees homelessness and spending as the major issues the Board of Mayor and Aldermen face.

“I’m really excited to run. There were a lot of nerves going into it, but I’m glad I made the decision, I want to get involved,” said Mara. “I’m really excited to take this first step and help the citizens of Ward 10 and the greater city at large.”

Unlike Senecal and Mara, Cole has elected experience as a State Representative. But like them, he currently does not hold an elected office at the municipal level.

Cole expressed concerns about district proficiency standards in math and reading and says he supports parental rights, educational freedom accounts and more safety in schools.

“I don’t think it’s the kids that are failing, I think it’s the system failing our kids,” he said.

Monday was the first day of filing for the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election. The filing period for municipal offices will remain open until Friday, July 21.