Munchie Mart: A return to family-run corner convenience stores

MANCHESTER, NH – Ryan Dubois was all smiles Friday as some of his lifelong besties cheered him on as they watched him do the thing he does best –taking care of business. After 15 years working for another local sub shop, Dubois and his mom, Nancy Dubois, decided it was time to take a leap of faith and create something of their own for the community while revitalizing a corner store in need of some TLC.

Although the official ribbon-cutting involving city officials and the Chamber of Commerce happened Nov. 18, Munchie Mart opened its doors on Sept. 26, offering locals a full-service convenience store, including the usual items but also featuring something new for this spot: Grab-and-go meals, breakfast and deli sandwiches – and a short but scrumptious menu or homemade desserts.

“Taking a ‘Magic Cookie Bar’ to go,” says Ashley Mills to no one in particular, swooping in on one of Nancy Dubois’ irresistible treats (also on the menu) before heading out the door following an hour or so of celebratory mingling.

“We all grew up on the West Side, all of us best friends,” Mills said of herself, Kayla Rowell, who standing next to her, and Ryan Dubois. “We’ve known each other since, what, middle school?” she asks Dubois, who flashes another big, more pensive, grin as he checks on the inventory of grand opening day pasties, which were there for the taking.

“Yeah, middle school,” he confirms. “We’re all friends or family here,” he said of his inner circle who were spread throughout the store chatting with Mayor Joyce Craig, Ward 4 Alderman Christine Fajardo, Alderman-at-large June Trisciani, Cole Riel from the Greater Manchester Chamber, Jodie Nazaka and Erik Lesniak from the Economic Development office, and others.

Although the years both Nancy and Ryan Dubois spent working at Sandy’s Variety taught them everything they need to know about what it takes to succeed in this kind of business, Ryan Dubois says he knew he always knew this was his calling.

“I used to run the school store which is where I got the idea that fifty cents could turn into a dollar,” he says.

As for how they decided to take over the former Page Street Market at the busy intersection of Page and Hanover streets, Nancy Dubois says it has a lot to do with her love of community – and everything to do with her tenacity.

She had her eye on the location which had been vacant for quite a while, and made a call only to find out that it was already rented.

“I said to the owner, ‘I’ve got a business plan and I’ll give you a year’s rent. I really want this place,'” she said. “I hadn’t seen anything happening with it and I was determined. He finally said I could come check it out.”

When she showed up to take a tour, she was standing out on the sidewalk and people keep beeping and waving at her as they drove by. The owner, Marc Doucet, asked her if she knew all these people, and Nancy Dubois rattled off not only how she knew each and every one of them, but challenged the owner to follow up on one of them, who was also a friend of his.

She eventually won him over and was given the keys to her corner store kingdom.

“He said you have so much determination, I think you guys will make it. You’re too stubborn to quit so you’ve got it,” Nancy Dubois said.

Her son said that was just the beginning.

It took them 15 months to get the place up to code, including the addition of a short-order kitchen.

“Turns out there hadn’t been a permit pulled here in 30 years,” Ryan Dubois said. There was a lot of work to do.”

In terms of what it means to the Ward 4 neighborhood to have Munchie Mart open and operating seven days a week, Alderman Fajardo said it’s a real positive for everyone based on the buzz she’s hearing.

“People are excited for breakfast and breakfast sandwiches all day and the really big variety of bagels back there. It’s gonna be great,” Fajardo said. “People just are excited to have that kind of local corner store again. I’m guessing that it will inspire other people to open small businesses, too. I think we need more of these. This is what a neighborhood community is built on, you know, the place where you can walk into and you’re recognized, someone knows your name, you know the owner’s name. I just think it really goes a long way.”

Alderman Trisciani said he couldn’t agree more – Munchie Mart, and it’s previous iterations – was a big part of her childhood.

My family for generations grew up in this neighborhood. This was a staple for the community, you know, you had Page Street Market, you had Angelo’s next door. It’s so nice to see a family come back in, open this up, revive it, and bring it back for the Ward 4 community,” Trisciani said.

For Nancy Dubois it’s an actual dream come true, to have a place where she can work doing what she loves surrounded by her extended and blended family in a place that feels like home.

Just as it does for Trisciani, the history of the place runs deep for her as well.

“My grandchildren are the fourth generation coming here,” she says.

“I worked in mental health for 20 years and so I missed a lot of holidays with my family. Seeing my family here — and their friends, a lot of these kids lived with me over the years – it’s really a big extended family. I love it,” she says, assembling a sausage, egg and cheese on an English muffin. “I feel so connected again.”

Munchie Mart is located at 1038 Hanover St. You can follow them on Facebook here for daily specials and more.