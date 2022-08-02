Multiple bomb threats reported from at least 10 NH colleges and universities

CONCORD, NH – The Department of Safety on Tuesday reported it was investigating multiple bomb threats targeting various colleges and universities across the state.

Following preliminary investigation on Aug. 2, the same phone number was used to make bomb threats to approximately 10 higher education institutions in the state. The caller, who may be from overseas, appears to be using a spoofed number.

No specific schools or locations were named in the information released Tuesday at about 3 p.m. Manchester Police public information officer Heather Hamel said officers were dispatched to LNA Health Careers on Market Street to investigate a bomb threat, but no credible threat was found. They are still investigating the call, Hamel said.

At this time, the Department of Safety said it had no indication that any of the threats are credible. They will continue working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners and coordinating with the targeted institutions to share information while the investigation remains active.