Multi-county indictments include 2 murder charges and identity theft of long-term care residents

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Multicounty Grand Jury handed up murder indictments for two men involving separate incidents in Manchester, one dating back to 2006.

Brian MacDonald, 44, formerly of 100 South Fruit St., was indicted on a second-degree murder charge accusing him of recklessly causing the death of his 34-day-old son Cameron by shaking him, causing him to suffer injuries including a fatal brain injury.

MacDonald injured his infant son on Feb. 2, 2006, and served 10 years of a 15-to-40 years prison service in connection with the assault. He was paroled on June 29, 2018.

Cameron died on Jan. 8, 2010, four years after he suffered the brain injury.

Prosecutors said the staff in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did a comprehensive review of several years of medical records and determined the infant’s death was a homicide and that he died as a result of injuries he sustained from the 2006 assault.

City man charged with second-degree murder

Also indicted on a second-degree murder charge was Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 24, formerly of 276 Central St., Manchester. He is accused of recklessly causing the death of Jaden Connor, 17, when he shot him on July 14, 2020, outside his home.

Rivera-Perez is also charged with reckless conduct for firing a pistol toward occupied homes in a residential neighborhood.

The incident happened on July 14, 2020. Rivera-Perez is accused of killing the teenager, who died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Connor was found by police officers dead in the street about 150 feet from Rivera-Perez’s home.

Rivera-Perez told investigators he was the victim of an armed invasion in which four men beat him. He said he fired at two men, who were armed and fleeing the scene, because they were on his property and he could “stand his ground.”

Rivera-Perez dealt marijuana and the intruders went to his apartment presumably to rob him of cash and drugs, according to investigators.

Rivera-Perez told police he emptied his .40 caliber Smith and Wesson, firing in the direction of the intruders.

If convicted, Rivera-Perez faces up to life in prison.

Caregiver charged with 10 class A felonies

Christina Lariviere (a/k/a Christina Soleil and Christina Melvin), 35, of Bow was indicted on 10 class A felony counts of identity fraud accusing her of obtaining the personal identifying information of four elderly persons residing at a Londonderry long-term care facility where she was a caregiver.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, in a news release, said between July 20 and Aug. 14, 2019, Lariviere obtained the identifying information with the intent to pose as those individuals, ages 100, 97, 92 and 87. The personal identifying information included Social Security numbers, state driver’s and non-driver’s license numbers and birth dates.

The indictments also allege that between July 31 and Dec. 13, 2019, Lariviere posed as two of the elderly individuals to open credit and financial accounts in their names.

Prosecutors are seeking an extended-term of imprisonments on all of the charges, alleging Lariviere, in committing the crimes, intended to take advantage of the elderly individuals’ ages and disabilities that impaired their abilities to manage their own property and financial resources, and to protect their rights and interests.

Lariviere is to be arraigned Dec. 18, 2020, in Rockingham County Superior Court.