MTA suspending routes during April

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Transit Authority (MTA) announced on Monday that all bus routes will be suspended as of Wednesday, April 1. The Welcome Center at Veterans Park will also be closed on April 1, with the welcome center and the routes expected to reopen on May 4.

Any passengers to travel to access grocery stores, pharmacies, medical appointments, or for transit to employment can call 603-623-8801 to schedule a trip.

Trips will be booked with a 30-minute pick up window to allow MTA to provide access to as many passengers as possible. The first trip window available on weekdays will be 5:45 AM to 6:15 AM while the last window will be 5:45 PM to 6:15 PM. Demand response service on Saturday will be available from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM. MTA remains closed on Sundays.

Demand response service will be shared ride but passengers will need to socially distance while on board, keeping at least 6 feet apart within the vehicle to the extent possible. The cost for demand response service is $2.00 per one way trip for all passengers. MTA will honor existing day/week/month passes but no new passes will be sold during the suspension of fixed route service.

More information is available at www.mtabus.org.