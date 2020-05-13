MTA slowly expanding service

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Transit Authority is implementing initial steps to reopen their fixed bus routes as of Wednesday, May 13.

In addition to passengers travelling for food shopping, pharmacy and medical trips, MTA busses will now also include access to all employment in Manchester as capacity allows. No fares will be collected for the immediate future and vehicle capacity will be capped at 50 percent to allow for social distancing.

Passengers are strongly urged to wear masks and vehicles will be cleaned throughout the day. Any riders exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be refused service.

Route #2 (East Industrial Park via Hanover Street), Route #3 (Airport via Brown Avenue), Route #6 (Mast Road via Bremer Street), Route #8 (Mall of New Hampshire via South Willow Street) and Route #10 (Mall of New Hampshire via Valley Street) will have full service as of June 1.

With the re-establishment of these routes, the limited access to food, medicine and employment will begin to be phased out with the other six fixed MTA route as well as Green DASH and MTA’s Zip Line Express to Nashua and Concord returning at later dates.