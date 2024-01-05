MST student gets BBB scholarship

CONCORD, N.H. – Manchester’s Darsy Morgrage was one of eight students pursuing post-secondary educational opportunities recently received scholarships from BBB Serving New Hampshire.

The Robert M. Shomphe Student Integrity Scholarships are awarded annually to outstanding students who personify ethics as demonstrated through leadership, community service, and overall personal integrity and academic history.

Scholarship winners were selected from a pool of applicants and are family members of BBB-accredited businesses in New Hampshire who are pursuing an education after high school. For 2023, five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students attending trade schools and three $5,000 scholarships were given to students attending colleges and universities.

Morgrage is a student at Manchester School of Technology.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support this impressive group of students who have already grasped and embraced a commitment to ethics and responsibility that they are carrying forward through their education and into the workplace,” said BBB Serving NH CEO Becca Friend.

While in existence for many years, the scholarship fund was recently named to honor Robert M. Shomphe, past president of BBB Serving New Hampshire, an advocate for advancing marketplace trust in the State of New Hampshire. He stepped down from this role in 2023 after leading the organization for 25 years.

The Better Business Bureau has empowered people to find businesses, brands and charities they can trust for over 110 years. In 2022, people turned to BBB more than 250 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million businesses and Charity Reports on about 12,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. Local, independent BBBs can be found across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including BBB Serving New Hampshire, which was founded in 1990