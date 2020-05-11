MSD Update: Bus stop changes, Tuesday webinar

The following are updates from the Manchester School District released on May 11, 2020.

School Year ending soon

The final day of remote learning is the same as the final day of school: June 15. We are working on a schedule and process for picking up items from schools and will have more information on that soon. High school graduation is still scheduled for June 13, however we have also reserved a date in July as a backup. We will continue to work with the city Health Department and state officials to ensure any event is safe for all.

Meal distribution

Some MSD bus stops removed: We continue to deliver meals using our bus routes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Beginning next Monday, May 18, we will remove several stops that were not being used. We will share the updated routes later this week.

There are also other meal options available from our community partners:

YMCA offers dinner (and also breakfast and lunch): If you cannot pick up breakfast and lunch at one of the bus stops, you can pick those meals up at the YMCA Teen Center, 42 Stark St., from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Y is preparing dinners for children 18 and younger, so you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner for your students in one stop.

Boys & Girls Club grab and go meals: The Boys & Girls Club, 555 Union St., also provides grab-and-go meals for families every weekday from 2:30-4 p.m. You can get meals by driving up on the Walnut Street side of the building (bus stop side).

Weekend food from SNHU: We will continue weekend meal package distribution this Saturday, May 16. All meals were donated and prepared by Southern New Hampshire University. The schedule for this weekend is below.

Main locations

Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way: 9:30-11:30 am

Manchester Police Athletic League, 409 Beech St.: 9:30-11:30 am

Parkside Middle School, 75 Parkside Ave.: 9:30-11:30 am

Secondary locations

Smyth Road School, 245 Bruce Road: 9:30-10 am

Crystal Lake Park, 679 Bodwell Road: 10:30-11 am

End distracted driving

Webinar for students on Tuesday: EndDD.org, a nonprofit working to reduce traffic accidents caused by distracted drivers, is offering a webinar for students on Tuesday. The hour-long webinar will take place on Tuesday, May 12, at 1 p.m. You can register by clicking this link: bit.ly/2Sr1oOg. This topic is especially important as more businesses open up, leading to more drivers on the road.

Kindergarten and Grade 1 registration

Sign up new students online: Kindergarten registration is open for children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 30. You can access and complete all forms online. We built a detailed kindergarten registration page on our website. You can also use this site to register students new to the district and going into grades 1-5. On our website, you can find forms in multiple languages as well as answers to questions you may have. If you can’t find an answer to your question, you can email kregistration@mansd.org.

Free resources and activities

Granite YMCA has help for families: The Granite YMCA has responded in a big way to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis. As you may know, they are distributing meals for children each weekday, but they are also offering child care for essential personnel, online fitness classes and also keeping the elderly community in mind. You can find all of the resources they’re offering at www.graniteymca.org/covid-19.

Fortitude Health and Training free classes online: Students and families can take part in a fun fitness class courtesy of Fortitude Health and Training of Manchester. Classes will be streamed live on Instagram at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can find the classes by searching for @fortitudehealthandtraining on Instagram. This week, the call-outs will be for the high schools – be sure to check it out.

Multilingual COVID19 Resources: The state has a great deal of multilingual resources on COVID19, which you can find here.