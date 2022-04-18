‘MSD Monthly’ April highlights: Superintendent search sessions; Earth Day clean-ups; April vacation + more

This week, Manchester School District announced that Timothy Otis had been selected as the next principal of Manchester School of Technology. Mr. Otis has been serving as acting principal at MST since last year, previously serving as the school’s assistant principal. He has worked for the school district since 1988, serving first as a physics and engineering teacher before moving to administration. Congratulations, Principal Otis! Read the full story in Manchester Ink Link.

Esports are growing in popularity, so when a local company approached Manchester School District about a pilot program, it was an easy decision. The program, which launched in the fall, is about much more than video games. It includes a STEM-based curriculum and gives students who might night compete in other team sports an opportunity to build cooperative skills. The program was recently approved by the state’s Learn Everywhere program, which gives students the opportunity to earn credits participating in learning-based activities outside of the classroom. Read the full story in the Union Leader.…

Registration is now open for new students for the 2022-23 school year, including kindergarten. The District has moved to an online registration process that puts all of the required forms in one place. Schools are hosting in-person registration events with support to walk families through the online application. There’s also one night-time event, May 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beech Street School. If you’ve got a student who will start school in the District in the fall, now is the time to get registered. You can find registration information at www.mansd.org/registration. Read the full story in the Union Leader.

As part of Mayor Craig’s annual State of the City address, she announced a new initiative dubbed the “Manchester Promise,” a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester Community College and Duet, to offer full tuition support to qualifying students whose ability to attend college was impacted by the pandemic. There will be more information to come on this program in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can read the story in the Union Leader.

This month, Manchester Proud debuted a new video that highlights the work that’s been done in the two years since the Board of School Committee approved the community strategic plan. The video features district leaders, teachers and most importantly, our students. It’s as much about what we’ve accomplished as it is about the work we have left before us. We thank everyone who took time to help with the video, and everyone who helps make our district better every day. You can watch the video here .

School chairs get a lot of wear and tear, but they’re not always beyond repair. Under the guidance of teacher Jerry Gagnon, a group of 8th Graders at McLaughlin have been volunteering time twice a week to fix chairs and stools to put them back in action. By repairing the 73 chairs and 77 stools, students have saved the school an estimated $9,000.

Thank you to students Thuan Huynh, Ethan Halliburton, David Nguyen, Mia Adams, Ryder Royer, Amaya Francis, Alex Sutherland, Ayobami Alabi, Braydon Yianakopolos, Taj Jacob and Robert Payne.

Principal Bill Krantz noted that over the last 10 years, students have repaired about 400 pieces of furniture – add to that another 150 pieces that one family repaired in one single, epic weekend. In all, nearly 600 pieces have been repaired, at an estimated cost savings of more than $35,000. A huge thank you to the students through those years, Mr. Gagnon and Mr. Krantz for sharing this story.

We are partnering with the city for a Community Clean-up on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to celebrate Earth Day. There are four host locations – you can pick up clean-up supplies and tools at those locations thanks to the Department of Public Works. You can also drop off trash and tools there after you’re done. The four host schools are:

Jewett Street School: 130 S. Jewett St.

130 S. Jewett St. Northwest Elementary: 300 Youville St.

300 Youville St. Smyth Road School: 245 Bruce Rd.

245 Bruce Rd. Beech Street School: 333 Beech St.

You can do your clean-up anywhere in our community – it doesn’t need to be right around the host school. The goal is to get out and spruce up the city. You can sign up to take part here: https://bit.ly/MHTEarthDay22.

