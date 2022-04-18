‘MSD Monthly’ April highlights: Superintendent search sessions; Earth Day clean-ups; April vacation + more

In this edition:
- Welcome: Monthly Message from Jenn Gillis
- Superintendent Search: Share Your Thoughts and Ideas
- In the News: Making Headlines this Month
- Spotlight: McLaughlin Students Pitch in by Patching Up Chairs
- In the News: Youth of the Year and More Cool School News
- Upcoming: Earth Day Community Clean-up
- New Calendar: 2022-23 School Year Calendar Available
- Mark Your Calendars: April Vacation Coming Soon
Welcome: Monthly Message from Jenn Gillis
We have one full week left before April vacation. Once we return from break, it’ll be May and we’ll have just 7 weeks of school left. After a long year, it’s a bit of a sprint to the finish. I wanted to take a moment to remind you all to enjoy every bit of the time left, and finish the year out strong.
So much will happen in between now and the last day of school. Seniors will see the years of hard work pay off at graduation. Retiring staff will finish off their distinguished careers. Schools will host many culminating events, and the entire spring sports season will play out in this time, too.
There will be bumps in the road as there always are. With this in mind, I want to remind you all to lean on your support systems when you need that extra bit of support. Help others when you can, and remember to pause and take it all in. This is the best time of year in our schools. Enjoy it.
Sincerely,
Jenn Gillis
Interim Superintendent
Superintendent Search: Share Your Thoughts
In the coming weeks, there will be several opportunities to share your thoughts on what Manchester schools need from our next Superintendent. There will be numerous engagement sessions, including several aimed at our families.
- First, there is a family-focused session that will be held online on April 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. You can register for that session using this link: REGISTER NOW.
- After the vacation week, there is a family-focused session that will be held in person at West High School on May 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. You can register for that session using this link: REGISTER NOW.
- Finally, there will be another in-person session for the entire community. This will be held on May 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Beech Street School. You can register for that session using this link: REGISTER NOW.
You can attend multiple sessions if you choose. If you’re not able to attend, you can also share your thoughts and ideas directly by emailing SuperSearch@mansd.org. Feedback will be collected from these engagement sessions, as well as other targeted sessions, and provided to the Board of School Committee to help guide its decision-making as it considers superintendent candidates.
West Senior Named Youth of the Year
For 75 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America have recognized young leaders in our community with the Youth of the Year Award. Local clubs select a Youth of the Year, and that person competes for state honors and a $2,500 college scholarship. This year, our friends at the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester selected West High senior Riley McNamara as 2022 Youth of the Year.
Riley has been a Club member for 9 years and now works at the club, serving as a leader for the younger members. “It has been a delight to watch Riley grow and mature over the years. She has become this amazing young person who embraces life and absolutely shines,” said Diane Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.
Congratulations, Riley!
More information:
- News Story: West High School student named Boys & Girls Club ‘Youth of the Year’
- Boys & Girls Club of Manchester: https://www.mbgcnh.org/
More Cool News from Our Schools
This week, Manchester School District announced that Timothy Otis had been selected as the next principal of Manchester School of Technology. Mr. Otis has been serving as acting principal at MST since last year, previously serving as the school’s assistant principal. He has worked for the school district since 1988, serving first as a physics and engineering teacher before moving to administration. Congratulations, Principal Otis! Read the full story in Manchester Ink Link.
Esports are growing in popularity, so when a local company approached Manchester School District about a pilot program, it was an easy decision. The program, which launched in the fall, is about much more than video games. It includes a STEM-based curriculum and gives students who might night compete in other team sports an opportunity to build cooperative skills. The program was recently approved by the state’s Learn Everywhere program, which gives students the opportunity to earn credits participating in learning-based activities outside of the classroom. Read the full story in the Union Leader.…
Registration is now open for new students for the 2022-23 school year, including kindergarten. The District has moved to an online registration process that puts all of the required forms in one place. Schools are hosting in-person registration events with support to walk families through the online application. There’s also one night-time event, May 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beech Street School. If you’ve got a student who will start school in the District in the fall, now is the time to get registered. You can find registration information at www.mansd.org/registration. Read the full story in the Union Leader.
As part of Mayor Craig’s annual State of the City address, she announced a new initiative dubbed the “Manchester Promise,” a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester Community College and Duet, to offer full tuition support to qualifying students whose ability to attend college was impacted by the pandemic. There will be more information to come on this program in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can read the story in the Union Leader.
This month, Manchester Proud debuted a new video that highlights the work that’s been done in the two years since the Board of School Committee approved the community strategic plan. The video features district leaders, teachers and most importantly, our students. It’s as much about what we’ve accomplished as it is about the work we have left before us. We thank everyone who took time to help with the video, and everyone who helps make our district better every day. You can watch the video here.
Want more good news? Subscribe to the monthly Manchester Proud newsletter at www.manchesterproud.org or see the latest edition here.
School chairs get a lot of wear and tear, but they’re not always beyond repair. Under the guidance of teacher Jerry Gagnon, a group of 8th Graders at McLaughlin have been volunteering time twice a week to fix chairs and stools to put them back in action. By repairing the 73 chairs and 77 stools, students have saved the school an estimated $9,000.
Thank you to students Thuan Huynh, Ethan Halliburton, David Nguyen, Mia Adams, Ryder Royer, Amaya Francis, Alex Sutherland, Ayobami Alabi, Braydon Yianakopolos, Taj Jacob and Robert Payne.
Principal Bill Krantz noted that over the last 10 years, students have repaired about 400 pieces of furniture – add to that another 150 pieces that one family repaired in one single, epic weekend. In all, nearly 600 pieces have been repaired, at an estimated cost savings of more than $35,000. A huge thank you to the students through those years, Mr. Gagnon and Mr. Krantz for sharing this story.
We are partnering with the city for a Community Clean-up on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to celebrate Earth Day. There are four host locations – you can pick up clean-up supplies and tools at those locations thanks to the Department of Public Works. You can also drop off trash and tools there after you’re done. The four host schools are:
- Jewett Street School: 130 S. Jewett St.
- Northwest Elementary: 300 Youville St.
- Smyth Road School: 245 Bruce Rd.
- Beech Street School: 333 Beech St.
You can do your clean-up anywhere in our community – it doesn’t need to be right around the host school. The goal is to get out and spruce up the city. You can sign up to take part here: https://bit.ly/MHTEarthDay22.
2022-23 School Year Calendar is Available
The calendar for the upcoming school year has now been approved. The first day of school falls after Labor Day on September 6. You can download a printable copy of the calendar in 8 languages using the links below:
2022-23 School Year Calendars:
Mark Your Calendars: Vacation Coming Soon
April Vacation is coming up in one week, from April 25-29. Students return to school on Monday, May 2. There are no more days off until Memorial Day, on May 30.
Below you can find highlighted events, as well as links to the complete calendar for this school year.
Upcoming events and school closings
April 25-29: April School Vacation
May 9: Board of School Committee at 6:30 p.m.
May 30: Memorial Day
June 11: High School Graduations
June 15: Last day of school
You can find the full school year calendar here: English | Translations
