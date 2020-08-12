MSD announces hiring of network directors, full-time athletic director

MANCHESTER, NH – The Board of School Committee approved Monday the hiring of the three Network Directors and the full-time Athletic Director. The Network Director positions are new, and the Athletic Director position has been, until recently, a part-time role.

Here are brief bios of these new hires:

Memorial/MST Network Director – Forrest Ransdell: Ransdell has 30 years of experience in public education – seven years as a teacher and 23 as an administrator – and has worked at the elementary, middle and high school levels. He is proud to have worked on behalf of the students and community of Manchester since 2006 when he began as an Assistant Principal at Central High School. Most recently, he has served as principal at Hallsville Elementary, and previously at the Middle School at Parkside.

Central Network Director – Erin Murphy: Murphy is a career educator who spent the last 10 years as an administrator with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in Cleveland, Ohio. She believes that education is a human right, inspiring her passion in school turnaround. For the past 4 years, Erin was principal of Alfred A. Benesch Elementary in Cleveland. Erin earned her Ph.D. in Urban Education Administration from Cleveland State University in 2011 and also holds an M.A. from The University of Akron and aB.A. from Cleveland State.

West Network Director – Scott Young: Young is a New Hampshire native who has worked in education for 20 years. His experience includes teaching at the middle and high-school levels, as well as serving as an assistant principal, dean of students, and principal of a K-8 public school. He is also an adjunct faculty member at Granite State College, and provides consultation support to organizations seeking to strengthen their culture and leadership practices. He earned a Doctorate in Educational Psychology from Regent University in 2014.

Athletic Director – Christine Pariseau Telge: Raised in Manchester, Telge graduated from Central High School, UNH and Franklin Pierce Law School. Beginning her career as an attorney, she then served as the Southern Coordinator for The Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Most recently, she has served as Acting Athletic Director for the Manchester School District and is also a cross country and track coach in the district.

With the hiring of Ransdell as Network Director, Wilson School Principal Chris MacDonald has been named principal at Hallsville Elementary, his previous position. Prior to his time at Wilson and Hallsville, MacDonald served as an assistant principal at Northwest Elementary. The school district will begin a search to fill the principal vacancy at Wilson School.