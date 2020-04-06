MSD announces change for remote learning plan on Wednesdays

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Sunday night, the Manchester School District released new information regarding the ongoing transition to remote learning amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday, April 8, every Wednesday will be geared toward personalized learning in what the district is calling their “Response to Remote Learning Intervention” or R2LI.

On R2LI Days, teachers won’t assign new tasks, instead working remotely with students on current work as well as practicing skills and providing feedback.

Any parent or child can reach out to teachers on these days and it won’t be considered a day off from school.

Remote learning will continue as normal during the other four weekdays through paper materials and digital learning.