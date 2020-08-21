MPD’s 2020 Senior Walks kick off Sept. 14 at the River Walk

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Community Policing Division announces the 2020 Fall Senior Walks. These walks allow seniors to exercise, socialize and experience Manchester with Manchester police officers. Walks are held Monday mornings at 9 a.m. from Sept. 14- Nov. 16 unless otherwise noted. The walks are approx. 2-3 miles and take about one hour to complete.
September 14, 2020, Manchester River Walk – East
Meet at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot @ 101 S. Commercial St.
September 21, 2020, Livingston Park
Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln.
September 28, 2020, Rock Rimmon
Meet behind 327 Kimball St
October 5, 2020, Manchester River Walk – West
Meet at the rear of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St.
October 12, 2020, Weston Tower
Meet at the parking near the baseball field across from Trinity High School
October 19, 2020, Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail
Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St
October 26, 2020, Manchester River Walk
Meet at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot @ 101 S. Commercial St.
November 2, 2020, Livingston Park
Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln
November 9, 2020, Massabesic Lake Trail
Meet in the paved parking lot off Londonderry Turnpike
Just south of the Massabesic Traffic Circle
November 16, 2020, Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail
Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St