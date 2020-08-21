MPD’s 2020 Senior Walks kick off Sept. 14 at the River Walk

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Community Policing Division announces the 2020 Fall Senior Walks. These walks allow seniors to exercise, socialize and experience Manchester with Manchester police officers. Walks are held Monday mornings at 9 a.m. from Sept. 14- Nov. 16 unless otherwise noted. The walks are approx. 2-3 miles and take about one hour to complete.

September 14, 2020, Manchester River Walk – East

Meet at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot @ 101 S. Commercial St.

September 21, 2020, Livingston Park

Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln.

September 28, 2020, Rock Rimmon

Meet behind 327 Kimball St

October 5, 2020, Manchester River Walk – West

Meet at the rear of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St.

October 12, 2020, Weston Tower

Meet at the parking near the baseball field across from Trinity High School

October 19, 2020, Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail

Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St

October 26, 2020, Manchester River Walk

Meet at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot @ 101 S. Commercial St.

November 2, 2020, Livingston Park

Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln

November 9, 2020, Massabesic Lake Trail

Meet in the paved parking lot off Londonderry Turnpike

Just south of the Massabesic Traffic Circle

November 16, 2020, Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail

Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St